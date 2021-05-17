I broke google (certificate)





So some time ago I somehow hose my google certificate.The ad I click gives me the following effect error

“The certificate for www.googleadservices.com expired on September 17, 2014.”

Or

“An attacker may be trying to steal your information from www.googleadservices.com.”

Or

“NET :: ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID”

The strange thing about it is when you look at the relevant certificate I’ve seen

Subject: VMware Publisher: VMware Expiration Date: As of September 17, 2014 Date: May 17, 2021 PEM Encoded Chain: —– BEGIN Certificate —- – MIIEEjCCAvqgAwIBAgIJAMc38acStLvQMA0GCSqGSIb3DQEBCwUAMGMxCzAJBgNV BAYTAlVTMRIwEAYDVQQHEwlQYWxvIEFsdG8xDzANBgNVBAsTBlZNd2FyZTEPMA0G A1UEAxMGVk13YXJlMR4wHAYJKoZIhvcNAQkBFg9ub25lQHZtd2FyZS5jb20wHhcN MTMwOTE2MjIxODAwWhcNMTQwOTE2MjIxODAwWjBjMQswCQYDVQQGEwJVUzESMBAG A1UEBxMJUGFsbyBBbHRvMQ8wDQYDVQQLEwZWTXdhcmUxDzANBgNVBAMTBlZNd2Fy ZTEeMBwGCSqGSIb3DQEJARYPbm9uZUB2bXdhcmUuY29tMIIBIjANBgkqhkiG9w0B AQEFAAOCAQ8AMIIBCgKCAQEAt7P9M6nGLxXfs / + ov8qCxKwu3mZKvVqHqaQhlO4W r4oR5KbhHC4owxuF99VlWrbvst7w7aQYfXxUfIdAQC042 / 3oC7 / Pix54Pmr // toilet XanQblfnhwh + 63HaC4ikcWhtY / twAj7ZwaE6ROwQx8gsvkGn / Jq1AliZEpgXa / Pk of NN / I3o2 + 7GpMgWyt71awlmQOgyz + sjQy / XGJnzs692H233LdMGu7eBLuXcpUp + T + UVtmxw0mjar5am9mOkaG0exDxirxOztjKvIBNlf25Tvsdo0Bidf5SFqcfe1oFIYo SNnaBVwUTKKU / LEY + WLrUf8Hn93Opvf6T9angySw7h5lKwIDAQABo4HIMIHFMB0G A1UdDgQWBBR3knyn5xC7mtzvv13t6TlsBOSMJzCBlQYDVR0jBIGNMIGKgBR3knyn 5xC7mtzvv13t6TlsBOSMJ6Fnp GUwY zELMAkGA1UEBhMCVVMxEjAQBgNVBAcTCVBh bG8gQWx0bzEPMA0GA1UECxMGVk13YXJlMQ8wDQYDVQQDEwZWTXdhcmUxHjAcBgkq hkiG9w0BCQEWD25vbmVAdm13YXJlLmNvbYIJAMc38acStLvQMAwGA1UdEwQFMAMB Af8wDQYJKoZIhvcNAQELBQADggEBAGMyZRs7RX6Y00OLJd0n + SGoNpIpVWn1Uh4J I7iXjnCSMJs + vBOPjA + QO2X5XIJi5HnxU1tPc6jTAKSITCFQ7ftzSB64TrDjuyLB RmO2PbltwCQwwHVCa9iOuHTf3QUK1Mx + ggMtMD3hKmTkCLw9yu9s8eab95tAk1eI zgcPhZyR6yeKOWg4pBxfkCNd9 + ItqrQpUkCZN / cAYv379D7eWeLbe / fntCkc5KYs 1CfBQTP / ERgwi1HvgHQZsmniF4hio4lTkXaBLAaBoKVh / yZlnyMZmw4fbzRMujAQ NxPRu6oNShp / HlzTlF3qWyvSeeO + WMS5Bqpi544cj / qHUoWQR84 = —– END of CERTIFICATE —–

When I open the download page from the Plasma desktop, it says my Google certificate is invalid, but I can ignore it and choose to continue.

I would appreciate any insight. I’ve been tinkering with it for hours trying to figure this out.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos