Xbox Series X Restock: Next Console Supply Location on May 17th





The restocking of the Xbox Series X is one of the most anticipated consumables fans wait for every week. No retailers showed signs of replenishment last week, but no one knows what will happen this week.

Through Twitter Insider, you can set accurate forecasts ahead of the possibility of console replenishment. Rumors have led Wal-Mart, Target, and Microsoft as stores that could soon be replenished.

Summary of the last restock of the Xbox Series X

(Photo: Twitter’s Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider)) The Xbox Series X will be back in stock on May 17th. Where is the next restock this week?

It’s worth noting that the restocking of the Xbox Series X is volatile. Assuming that console insiders such as Wario 64 can accurately predict the schedule, the last replenishment date can be used as a guide for unexpected releases. The following is a summary of the latest restock dates for each shop.

Where can I find the next Xbox Series X restock on May 17th?

According to a Tom’s Guide report, the following retailers need to regularly check if they want to try the Xbox Series X console this week:

Amazon Microsoft GameStop Best Buy Walmart Target Lenovo Newegg Xbox Series X Other Outlets to Help Track Restock

In addition to the regular online shop, you can also access your Wario64 Twitter account, so you can stay ahead of the crowd when it comes to replenishment. You can also check out the Sick Deals and Cheap Ass Gamer forums to avoid being left behind by rumors of Xbox Series X replenishment.

On Facebook, you can join many Xbox Series X groups that may surprise you. If you’re familiar with using Reddit, you can also visit r / XboxSeriesX / for more details and advanced shopping tips.

Are you frustrated with Scalper? Note the infamous scalper group called “Crep Chief Notify” that quickly wiped out 1,000 Xbox Series X pre-orders in the UK alone.

Other retailers such as Costco, Bj’s Wholesale Club, and Sam’s Club are also reliable retailers, but they have pitfalls. You need to get up early in the morning at 7am to keep up with other buyers.

