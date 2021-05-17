Dell XPS 13 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Which 13-inch laptop is best for you?





The Dell XPS 13 has proven to be a top-notch portable laptop at every iteration, and current models are no exception. Thanks to the power of Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake processor, the XPS 13 offers excellent performance, over 11 hours of battery life, and the ability to run several AAA titles in low settings.

But there is competition in this incredible laptop. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 boasts a vibrant display, long battery life, and fast performance at a competitive price. Both are on our best laptop page and are one of the best 13 inch laptops, which one is the best?

Dell XPS 13 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Specification Comparison Dell XPS 13Microsoft Surface Laptop4 Price $ 1,649 $ 1,699 Display 13.4 inch FHD + 1920×1080, 13.4 inch UHD 3840×2400, 13.4 inch OLED 3456×2160 13.5 inch IPS 2256 x 1504 CPUIntel Core i7-1165G7 CPUIntel Core i7-1185G7 CPUGPUIntel Iris XeIntel Iris XeRAM8GB, 16GB8GB, 16GB, 32GB Storage256GB SSD, 512GB SSD256GB SSD, 512GB SSD, 1TB SSDPorts2 Thunderbolt 4, Audio Jack, microSDUSB 3.1 Type-A, USB 3.1 Type-C, Audio Jack, Surface Connect Weight 2.8 lb 2.8 lb Battery 11: 0710: 46 Size 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inch 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inch Value and configuration

The Dell XPS 13 starts at $ 949 and comes with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD. The $ 1,649 review unit included an Intel Iris Xe Graphics, an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

However, it can now be configured for $ 1,249 using the Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD. For an additional $ 400, your display will be upgraded from 1080p to 4K or 3456 x 2160 pixel OLEDs.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 starts at $ 999 and comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD. The $ 1,699 review unit included Intel Iris Xe Graphics, an Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. You can upgrade to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD for an additional $ 700.

Winner: Dell XPS 13

design

The XPS 13s Frost White exterior evokes a chilly sensation enhanced by an anodized aluminum chassis for a smooth, cool feel. The keyboard deck has an arctic white fiberglass weave that is resistant to dirt and fading. Also, thanks to the twin coil hinges, you can easily open the lid of the XPS 13. You can also have a great experience with the four-sided Infinity Edge display, which contributes to the bezel-free design.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Surface Laptop 4 we reviewed was an Arctic shade that Microsoft calls Ice Blue, a similar but cool shade. Lift the lid and bathe in the smooth, stain-resistant Alcantara fabric that makes up the keyboard deck. Also, if you don’t like this feature, the buyer can choose a sandstone or matte black color and choose an all-aluminum chassis. Unfortunately, the thick bezel on the Surface Laptop 4s is ugly and distracting.

The XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and Surface Laptop 4 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) are both offered for £ 2.8, while the latter laptops are wider and taller.

Winner: XPS 13

port

The XPS 13 has Thunderbolt 4 ports on both the left and right sides. In addition to this, there are not enough ports because there is only an audio jack on the right side and a microSD card slot on the left side. Dell shipped a USB-C-to-USB-A adapter with the laptop, but the lack of a USB-A port turns out to be inconvenient for many users.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Surface Laptop 4 also lacks a USB 3.1 Type-A port on the left, a USB 3.1 Type-C port that doesn’t support Thunderbolt, and an audio jack. On the right side is the Surface Connect port for magnetic charging and docking.

Winner: XPS 13

display

The first thing you notice when you lift the lid of the XPS 13s is a display with almost no bezel. This 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen is not only bright, it keeps you focused on what’s happening on the screen. This time, Dell could even mount a webcam on top of the display. On the other hand, the Surface Laptop 4s 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 pixel IPS touchscreen display can pop even more colors than the XPS 13. Business users also appreciate the 3: 2 aspect ratio in XPS. 13 also uses non-traditional 16:10. But it suffers from a thick bezel that distracts from the important ones.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The XPS 13 has an average brightness of 469 nits, which is significantly better than the average (392 nits) and Surface Laptop 4 (349 nits) for premium laptops. However, the XPS 13 measured only 69.4% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It’s less colorful than the 77% Microsoft Surface laptop, and far from the average 85% premium laptop.

Winner: Draw.

Keyboard and touchpad

Both the XPS 13 and Surface Laptop 4 guarantee that as much space as possible is dedicated to the keyboard. Dell was even able to increase the size of the keys by 9% using the latest XPS 13. These island-style keys are solid, elastic, and well-spaced. The Surface Laptop 4s keyboard is also elastic, easy to type, and the keys are big enough to fit most hands.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The XPS 13s 2.5 x 4.4 inch glass touchpad is easy to use, quick and agile. You can perform gestures and swap pages without lag. The surface of the Surface Laptop 4s 4.5 x 3 inch touchpad is smooth and responsive, allowing you to perform gestures smoothly with a satisfying click from the lower left or lower right corner.

While both laptops work well in this round, the Surface Laptop 4 has a more comfortable keyboard and a larger touchpad.

Winner: Surface Laptop 4

performance

Powered by an Intels Tiger Lake processor in combination with 16GB of RAM, both the XPS 13 and Surface Laptop 4 boast fast performance while performing intensive tasks. The XPS 13 review unit was powered by a 2.8GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, which made it easy to run 30 tabs consisting of YouTube videos, Twitch streams and Twitter pages at once. The Surface Laptop 4 review featured an Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU with 16GB of RAM, was equally capable and handled the same number of tabs.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

In the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance benchmark, the Surface Laptop 4 scored 4,829, below the XPS 13 (5,319). Still, both laptops are above the average of 4,368 premium laptops.

The Surface Laptop 4, on the other hand, was better at the handbrake test, taking 17 minutes and 1 second to convert 4K video to 1080p resolution. The XPS 13 took 18 minutes and 22 seconds, neither of which was faster than the average of the 16:17 category.

The XPS 13 was excellent at replicating 25GB multimedia files, managing speeds of 729.3MB / s. This is faster than both Surface Laptop 4 (562.7 MBps) and the category average (630.5 MBps). The XPS 13 wins with faster SSDs.

Winner: XPS 13

Battery life

The Intels Tiger Lake processor has contributed to a significant improvement in battery life. This is especially noticeable on the XPS 13 and Surface Laptop 4. Tested with the LaptopMag Battery Test, both lasted longer than the 10 hour 19 minute premium laptop average. The XPS 13 managed 11:07 and then turned off, and the Surface Laptop 4 clocked in at 10:46.

Winner: XPS 13

Overall Winner: XPS 13 Dell XPS 13Microsoft Surface Laptop 4Value (10) 98Design (10) 98Ports (10) 76Display (15) 1313Keyboard / Touchpad (15) 1314Performance (20) 1816Battery Life (20) 1716Total8681

The Surface Laptop 4 is a great choice, but the XPS 13 has been successful in almost every category. Although many of these races were close together, the XPS 13 ultimately dominated with longer battery life, faster SSDs, a brighter display, and a sleek design. And thanks to the screen with few bezels, you can focus on what’s important. Dell has improved the already excellent laptop with this latest model.

However, Surface Laptop 4 is ahead in some respects. Boasting a more colorful display, the keyboard is more comfortable and converts video from 4K to 1080p faster than the XPS 13. And even behind the XPS 13, it has a powerful processor, stable battery life, and competitive pricing. I recommend the XPS 13 over the Surface Laptop 4, but neither is wrong.

