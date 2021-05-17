Retail Technology Space During Coronavirus Pandemic — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





According to a survey by IMRG and Capgemini, despite the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, UK online retail space grew in April, with sales up 10.2% year-on-year.

However, the impact of the non-essential reopening of physical stores was evident in the 12% reduction in the number of months.

The results are below the 50.4%, 50.1%, and 49.8% moving averages of 3, 6, and 12.

eBay UK is entering the SME lending space with the launch of Capital for eBay Business Sellers (CEBS).

This is being marketed as the e-commerce giant’s transition to the largest financial services ever.

According to a GrayOrange survey, 45% of consumers expect online orders to be delivered within two days.

Specializing in the automation of fulfillment operations, the company surveyed 1,500 consumers from the United Kingdom and Benelux.

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating consumer demand for immediacy with respect to delivery options, and poor and slow options have been found to influence retailers’ choices.

Between the beginning of March 2020 and April 2021, downloads to the new Google Play Store for food and beverage apps were around 550,826,378 worldwide, up 33% year-on-year.

That’s according to a survey by AppRadar.

UK retail sales were welcomed last month after non-essential stores reopened in England and Wales on April 12, and continued online growth, according to a BRC and KPMG survey.

Overall, sales increased significantly during the post-resumption period, up 7.3% overall in April compared to April 2019. This is above the 3-month compound annual growth rate of 6%.

According to Starship Technologies, the number of autonomous distributions has quadrupled worldwide since the Covid-19 pandemic began, and the service is now available to 1 million people.

