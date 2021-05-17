500K’Call of Duty: Warzone’ scammers banned, but gamers say their account has been hacked





Urian B., Tech Times, May 17, 2021 02:05 am

(Photo: Screenshot of Call of Duty website) 500K’Call of Duty: Warzone’ Scammers are banned, but gamers say their accounts have been hacked

“COD Warzone” ran into another issue with the “Call of Duty” server scammers. This caused the “Warzone” issue, which caused the “Call of Duty” Activision account to be suspended and banned by fraudulent activity. Due to the large number of “COD” servers, it can be difficult to determine which accounts are deliberately cheating and which are just victims.

“Call of Duty” Cheetah

Raven Software recently confirmed that since the game was launched in 2020, there are well over 500,000 players whose “Call of Duty” Activision accounts have been banned from the “Call of Duty: Warzone” due to fraud. did. We revealed the number on May 15th last year when we officially announced a wave of bans that banned 30,000 accounts permanently from the “COD” server.

Both Raven Software and Activision have reportedly been rolling out a permanent ban wave for the game “COD Warzone” since April, just two months after the game was officially released. The ban is intended to target accounts involved in certain “malicious” behaviors. This includes the use of fraud and illegal hacking.

Gamers report hacked accounts

Following a recent announcement by Raven Software, many gamers have stated that their accounts have been hacked and illegally banned, according to NME. One user even said that his “Call of Duty” activision account was hacked and banned.

Another Twitter user pointed out that the truth was that certain gamer accounts were stolen and scammers were using those accounts. The user said he was aware of this issue because his account was also stolen. Hackers reportedly lost five straight wins and all achieved 30 kills.

“COD” server problem

Next, users said that banning those users’ accounts actually only deletes the accounts of honest people. Neither Activision nor Raven Software have yet commented on the increase in accounts reported to have been hacked. This is currently the main issue of “war zones”.

Currently, the “COD” server is still up and there may be certain issues such as the “COD” server going down, but the player is still addressing the hacker issue. At this point, the number of hackers has not yet been specifically recorded, and anyone can guess.

Also read: “CoD” 2021 Leak suggests “guerrilla-like warfare” as a new game theme

“Call of Duty: War Zone” franchise

However, one thing is certain: the game has many players, both new and existing “Call of Duty” fans, who have been following the game’s franchise since the early days. “Call of Duty: Warzone” is a very successful title in the game franchise, and it is reported that more streamers are sharing gameplay with the world.

At this time, there is no information about what happens to the “Call of Duty” Activision account that has been reported to have been hacked by a suspended user.

Related article: “Call of Duty 2021” New Update: Is there a possibility of a fraudulent Axis power?Settings, the name of “WWII: Vanguard”, etc.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Urian B.

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

