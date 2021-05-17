Eurofin at the forefront of innovation with new developments for the detection and identification of COVID-19 variants of new concern





Luxembourg-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Eurofin Technologies continues to develop a variety of COVID-19 diagnostic solutions, especially in response to the threat of new mutations. Today we are announcing the launch of two new products. GSDNovaPrimePlusSARS-CoV-2 is a PCR test that can detect major mutations in a variant of concern in a single reaction. GSD NovaType Select L452R SARS-CoV-2 (RUO) is the first test of this type to detect important variants such as Indian, US and California variants. Eurofins Technologies will continue to invest in research and development to further develop reliable, high-quality test solutions for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants.

The GSD NovaPrime Plus SARS-CoV-2 Kit is a multiplex RT-PCR that can detect SARS-CoV-2 infection and identify the mutation in question in a single reaction. This assay has clinical and epidemiological effects and is a peplomer mutation N501Y and / or E484K carried by a viral variant of concern such as B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa), B. Is detected. 1.1.248 (P.1) (Brazil) / B.1.525 (Nigeria) / V2 (UK) / B.1.1.28 (Brazil) / B.1.526 (New York) / B.1.1.318 (Nigeria).

GSD NovaType Select L452R SARS-CoV-2 (RUO) is the latest release from Eurofins Technologies and is a mutation that occurs in SARS-CoV-2 concerns or interested mutants B.1.427 / B. A singleplex assay for detecting L452R. 1.429 (California, USA; 20C / S452R), B.1.526.1 (USA), and B.1.617 (India). This is associated with a pandemic situation, as this mutation is associated with both increased infectivity and decreased immune response in vaccinated subjects. This singleplex assay can also be used in combination with the recently CE marked test GSD NovaType II SARS-CoV-2. This makes it easier to identify the mutants of interest for N501Y and E484K and to detect the mutant K417N (unique to B). 1.351 South Africa) Selected positive samples.

For more information, please visit the Eurofins Technologies website.

About Eurofins Technologies A fast-growing diagnostic technology provider in the field of immunoassays and molecular detection methods

Based on Eurofins Group’s experience and scientific excellence, Eurofins Technologies provides diagnostic technology and industry-leading ELISA-based equipment in the areas of food, feed, environment, animal health, and clinical bioanalytical testing. A fast-growing global provider. Diagnostic industry.

Global leader in bioanalysis about Eurofins

Eurofins is a test of life. Eurofins companies have a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods with over 50,000 staff across a network of over 800 laboratories in more than 50 countries.

Eurofins shares are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

