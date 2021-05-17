Redmi Note 10S Review: Good phone, but overshadowed by Note 10 Pro





When I first heard about the Redmi Note 10S, I was confused as to why Redmi needed a fourth device in the Note 10 series. This was enough to cover the budget for the midrange smartphone segment with the three existing devices. The fact that the Redmi Note 10S starts just 1,000 rupees lower than the Redmi Note 10 Pro makes its existence even more suspicious.

I spent about a week on the Redmi Note 10S. Here’s an overview of the specs and some thoughts on the Redmi Note 10S.

Redmi Note 10S Specifications: 6.43 inch FHD + AMOLED Screen | MediaTek Helio G95 SoC | 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera + 13MP Front Camera | 6GB RAM | 64 / 128GB Storage | 5,000mAh Battery + 33W Fast Charge |

Redmi Note 10S Review: What do you like?

design

The Redmi Note 10S is a nice looking phone that’s comfortable to hold in your hand. Here is the design aesthetic found in other Redmi Note 10 variants. The slim 8.3mm construction is easy to hold and the back is gorgeous. However, the plastic back makes the phone a little slippery.

I also liked the design of the Redmi Note 10S’s stereo speakers, which featured almost diagonal output from the phone chassis. This makes it difficult to block both speakers when playing games or watching movies. The speaker output is not exactly uniform on both panels, but this is a better experience than using a single speaker.

The Redmi Note 10S has the same design as the other Redmi Note 10 series, which is definitely a plus. (Image source: The Indian Express / Chetan Nayak)

Initially, the phone wanted to add an in-display fingerprint reader to the AMOLED panel, but the speed and accuracy of the side-mounted scanner quickly stopped those thoughts. A good side-mounted scanner is better than the average in-display scanner. The scanner and power button assembly is a protruding button rather than a depressed button, making it easy to find and press.

display

The Redmi Note 10S screen is equipped with the Note 10 series FHD + AMOLED screen, which gives you the same excellent viewing experience in addition to excellent viewing angle and excellent outdoor visibility. Using MIUI’s various customization options, users can also manually set the color temperature to their liking. It also has a built-in DC dimming feature to avoid flickering in low brightness scenarios. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, so it has some resistance to basic scratches.

The Redmi Note 10S has an AMOLED screen that is fairly bright even in direct sunlight. (Image source: The Indian Express / Chetan Nayak)

performance

Redmi Note 10S provides excellent performance for everyday tasks and makes it easy to run many apps at once. However, MIUI’s app management can sometimes fail, so if you open some other apps and then switch to them, expect some apps to restart immediately. The game performance was good and I tried a full match of Call of Duty Mobile, but the phone worked smoothly with the maximum frame rate setting and dropped only a few frames in a match over 30 minutes. The thermal was good as the phone got a little warmer in the top half of the screen and in the back near the camera module, but we didn’t call it hot.

camera

One of the main changes in the phone from Redmi Note 10 is the presence of the new 64MP primary sensor, which is good. The shots were fast to capture and looked crisp and vibrant without much post-processing. The large number of megapixels means that you can get crisp results even if you zoom in on the viewfinder before taking a shot. The Night Mode results were also good for capturing light when the phone was stable.

On the back of the Redmi Note 10S is a quad camera set up with a 64MP primary camera. (Image source: The Indian Express / Chetan Nayak)

The other lenses also showed average performance. The ultra-wide sensor takes decent shots with good lighting, but as expected, the photos are softer. The 2MP depth and macro sensors get the job done by providing the right lighting, but they don’t give above-average results. However, the front camera took pictures that were too soft for our taste.

Click on the image below to see all of Flickr’s camera samples.

Thankfully, the MediaTek Helio G95 is powerful enough to enable 4K recording at 30fps on this phone. You can also record at 1080p at 30fps or 60fps.

Battery life

The Redmi Note 10S’s 5,000mAh battery works well, and light users can squeeze up to an average of two days on a full charge. However, for medium to heavy users, one or more charges are not required for daily social media, work, and small games. The built-in 33W quick charger is also ideal for quick charging. Fees to 70% even when you should take you instantly and easily throughout the day.

Redmi Note 10S Review: What’s wrong?

Redmi Note 10S is not often wrong. But if we were capricious, the phone could have implemented a higher refresh rate display for us looking for that smooth scrolling action. The two 2MP sensors don’t really offer much. Perhaps the higher resolution ultra-wide sensor made this a more balanced rear camera setup. The front camera is simply too poor, except for a few casual selfies and video calls.

The phone was launched in what Redmi calls the interim build of MIUI 12.5, the latest skin for Xiaomi. However, the update does not currently include the maximum features of MIUI 12.5. This is the ability to uninstall non-core system apps. Users who get the Redmi Note 10S will have to wait for an update after they need to bring this feature.

Verdict: Need to buy Redmi Note 10S?

The Redmi Note 10S hits most boxes when it comes to making excellent all-round performance phones. However, the biggest issue is price. Starting with Rs 14,999, the Redmi Note 10S would have successfully covered the gap between the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. However, the recent Redmi Note 10 Pro price cuts started at Rs 15,999, so the Note 10S looks like an unnecessary addition to the series.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro offers a higher performance Snapdragon 732 processor, a high resolution front and macro camera, a 120Hz refresh rate for just over 1,000 rupees, and the rest of the spec sheet and design is the Redmi Note 10S. With additional features, Note 10 Pro is clearly the winner here. But if your budget is very tightly limited to 14,999 rupees, the Redmi Note 10S is a pretty good value for money phones.

