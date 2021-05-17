Google Pixel smartphone with a camera at the bottom of the screen





Google’s patent details how search engine giants will implement underscreen cameras on future Google Pixel smartphones.

Smartphone makers have invested heavily in bezel reductions in recent years to create beautiful end-to-end displays. However, there are some challenges with this. In particular, there is too little space to integrate the front camera and sensor into the bezel. Punchhole camera systems are now widely used and have small holes in the screen to accommodate selfie cameras.

ZTE already implements Axon 20, so the next step is an underscreen camera. Several phone makers, including Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo, will release the first smartphones with underscreen cameras this year. Nevertheless, this new technology is not so easy to apply without compromising image quality. According to the new patent, Google has come up with an original solution.

Google smartphone with under display selfie camera

In mid-September 2020, Google LLC filed a patent application with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). A 23-page document entitled “Full Screen Display with Sub-Display Camera” was released on May 6, 2021 and describes a Google Pixel smartphone with a front camera embedded at the bottom of the screen.

The documentation describes a Google phone with an OLED display panel. The front camera is located at the bottom of the screen. To make this possible, an additional display panel will be integrated and an OLED panel with the same pixel density will be used for this.

This is not the first time we have reported on sub-display integration to support underscreen camera technology. Earlier this year, Samsung applied for a similar patent. However, Google wants to integrate this auxiliary display in a different way.

The camera sensor and lens are located at the bottom of the screen. The second screen is located directly opposite the camera and is below the main screen. A prism or mirror is placed between the camera and the auxiliary display, as shown in the patent image above.

When not using the camera, the content displayed on the second screen is reflected by the prism on the main display. As soon as the camera is activated, the prism rotates so that the incident light can reach the camera, allowing the user to record high quality photos and videos. The optics module is shielded by a window about 2-3 mm in size, according to the documentation.

The small auxiliary display also contains three sensors. The type of sensor, such as a perimeter sensor, a proximity sensor, and / or an IR sensor, can be further determined. The latter can be used to enable 3D face detection.

In Google Pixel 5, face unlock was omitted to give way to the fingerprint sensor. Nevertheless, it was shown at that time that Face Unlock could return in future models.

Google Pixel 7 may be the first model to have a camera at the bottom of the screen

It’s unclear for the time being when the first Google smartphones with under-display cameras will be announced. It was easily assumed that the Google Pixel 6 (Pro), scheduled for late 2021, would be equipped with such a new type of selfie camera.

But recently, the first product rendering of this device came online, showing the punchhole camera system. This may mean that you have to put up with it until 2022, when the Google Pixel 7 series is introduced.

However, there are other options. Last December, display analyst Ross Young reported on Twitter that Google would unveil its first foldable smartphone in late 2021. The details of this device are still very few, but Google may find an opportunity to equip foldable smartphones with this new camera technology. The foldable cell phone will be available around August 2021, just as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to feature an under-display camera. In any case, Google is an underscreen camera smartphone, but …

Here you can see the documentation for Google smartphones with a camera at the bottom of the screen.

