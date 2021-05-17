Investing in China





P & I: What do you think is the most attractive investment theme in China right now?

Chase: Innovation is the growth opportunity for China that we are excited about. Many students from China have come to the United States and Europe, and they are returning as entrepreneurs to start businesses in areas that have historically been less important in emerging markets. Healthcare technology is big and we are overweight in this area. There is a huge amount of change and innovation to link to the capital formation described above regarding the number of IPOs.

Chan: Because of the ultra-low interest rates in the United States, investors come to China in search of growth and yields, so China will give you a positive carry, which is number one. The second theme is broader innovation, adoption of 5G technology, and how it can be communicated to the Internet of Things. The third factor we are focusing on this year is climate change. [President] Xi Jinping is, I was talking about to achieve the carbon neutral by 2060. This opens up opportunities for climate-friendly and sustainable projects such as energy storage, battery charging stations, energy-efficient semiconductor chips and recyclable materials. The fourth area is consumer upgrades. Looking for opportunities for Chinese products with brands equal to or better than international products.

Zhang: As a bottom-up investor, by choosing what we consider to be an exciting and appropriate stock [growth opportunities], There are several themes. I mentioned the consumer sector earlier. Others are technology and healthcare.

Some investors misunderstand China, which benefits from the “demographic bonus”, which refers to cheap labor. But in reality, this is no longer the case. At this stage, it is the “engineer’s dividend” that is actually producing results. In short, the number of engineers trained by the education system is breathtaking, which drives much of this innovation.

P & I: What do you think about active / passive discussions about investing in China?

Chase: I think it’s important to be active. If you want to be passive in China, the benchmark structure is so leaning towards megacap companies like Alibaba and Tencent that it’s not worth it unless you’re active. Given Wasatch’s history as a small investor, we strongly believe that our all-cap strategy can find small businesses that don’t really fit the benchmark. We have a strong belief in active vs. passive around the world, especially in China. Given the breadth and depth of its market, if you’re not looking for an undiscovered company, you’re not doing your job.

Zhang: If you want to invest in China, you want to be an active investor to find the right opportunity. The volume of transactions in China’s domestic stock market is quite large. The market is shifting to mutual funds, but they close their holdings fairly quickly, which creates opportunities for active investors like us. Due to this short-term direction, stocks of good companies can be punished. We feel that this is a very good market to be active and add value.

Chan: I think the current China stock index reflects the past, but not the future of China. As mentioned earlier, we believe that our high active share approach could be a beneficiary of China’s dual circulation strategy, technology self-sufficiency, and changes in consumer behavior after a pandemic. Is best captured.

P & I: How do you incorporate environmental, social and governance investments into your China considerations?

CHAN: We have a team of ESG analysts in Asia and around the world. Negative screening by ESG analysts will select candidates at high ESG risk. We do ESG rankings and work with companies to think about how we can improve our ESG scores. ESG analysts typically participate in conversations with companies to discuss potential improvements and what their colleagues are doing.

ZHANG: ESG has been incorporated into the investment research process and has been so for years given the quality characteristics required of businesses in the portfolio. We need to be aware of the social impacts of our businesses, as well as potential regulatory pressures and environmental impacts. We engage with the management of the companies we invest in. We asked a thoughtful question about the sustainability of their earnings growth. If your bottom line is unsustainable, or if you encounter regulatory issues, focusing on ESG can help you avoid potential traps.

We are also discovering opportunities that focus on ESG. In China, we urge companies to become more environmentally friendly. One of the areas we find interesting is solar energy.

Chase: We have been doing ESG practices for years. If you want to do sustainable business, you have to follow ESG principles. But there is one important aspect of governance, especially in emerging markets and even in China. To deal with this, you cannot be an income statement investor in China. You also need to be a balance sheet and cash flow investor. Companies with good business models have many other operating profits and other assets on their balance sheets, but they don’t really reflect what the business is. You really need to analyze it.

P & I: What is your view of the yuan and dollar currencies?

Chase: China is a country of hard currency. We do not consider depreciation as an important factor as we do in Brazil, India and Turkey. If you are looking to allocate to China, that is a positive factor. China is one of the largest countries in the world economy, and it is realistic to think that the renminbi will also be a reserve currency in the long run.

Chan: The yuan plays an increasingly important role in the world’s monetary system, but it does not replace the dollar as a reserve currency. The general adoption of the RMB in international trade will increase over time, especially in the Belt and Road countries. The Chinese economy is showing strong movements against the US stimulus package, with a relative bias between the yuan and the dollar.

Zhang: We are not hedging currencies. We let the profits of the companies we own take into account the effects of currencies. If China continues to deepen its financial reforms, it will gain some currency market share. The network effect of global currencies does not make a profit at the expense of core currencies such as the US dollar. It will come from smaller and more peripheral currencies like the British pound.

P & I: Do you think it’s important to be in the field in China?

Chase: The answer is no. Since we are based in Salt Lake City, part of our DNA is that we don’t have to participate in the news stream. But before this pandemic, we traveled extensively to China.And since the pandemic began, we’ve been making big phone calls [with the companies in our portfolio]..

Hong Kong Connect makes trading much easier, especially on the A-share market. We earn 10% on transactions and are not aiming to move on. We aim to own something as much as possible. This makes the research process very different and much more insightful than the transactional process. As such, many of the topics raised by the local sell-side culture are not of interest to us.

Zhang: I have to oppose Dan about this. We have an office in Hong Kong and are based in China. Being in the field allows you to recognize problems locally. You can hear it well through the vines. You want to invest in a company led by a trusted executive. You really need to take advantage of the vines and ask about their reputation and their shareholder orientation.You can’t really understand [executive leadership] Just look at the financial statements.

CHAN: There is a joint venture in Beijing with more than 25 equity professionals. We are confident that this will provide a strong and unique research capability from a basic bottom-up stock selection and ESG perspective. Investors come to China for Alpha. Getting people on the ground to kick tires is very helpful in finding bottom-up opportunities in China and offering that alpha.

P & I: What are the characteristics of mainland China-based companies trading on the Shanghai or Shenzhen exchanges, that is, A-shares in China? What do you think of Stock Connect, which connects the mainland market with Hong Kong?

ZHANG: A-shares are seen as an opportunity as they provide exposure to a variety of growing companies. However, China is a relatively new growth market, so be careful when playing in this market. We want to make sure that our interests are aligned and that we are acquiring into a company with sustainable returns. We are looking for a good business that feels like it can last for years, if not decades.

We believe that the Hong Kong market is similar to the Chinese domestic market in the sense that many of the businesses traded in Hong Kong are mainly operating in China. Through Hong Kong Connect, you now have access to virtually all large cap stocks in the domestic market. China is a large and diverse country with different sectors and business models, and there are many very exciting opportunities.

Chan: The United States is very good at innovation and R & D. However, the Chinese were able to use the research and development to monetize the product. For example, Chinese e-commerce companies are using big data, [artificial intelligence] In expanding the customer base and product segment. Therefore, investors should consider investing in China’s A-shares, not just the US market. Today, the Chinese market for certain sectors such as movies, cars, smartphones and online games is already larger than the US. Therefore, Equites in China provides growth and is an excellent diversified investor for US investors.

Stock Connect accounts for more than 80% of the market capitalization of China’s A-share market. In terms of market capitalization, it is relatively well covered. However, there are certain sectors that are not covered, especially non-benchmark names. So if you need small or medium cap exposure, StockConnect still has several options.

Chase: Through Hong Kong Connect Northbound, the A-share market was really open to institutional investors. Part of our enthusiasm for China is the opening of this market and the significant expansion of investable companies and IPOs.

Most other countries are extensively covered [by research analysts] — There are not so many Chinese A-shares. As an active investor, it is clear that we are a place to add value. But you need to open your eyes wide and enter it. In short, A-shares have long been a western pioneer, but we believe it is one of the last areas of global alpha exploration.

