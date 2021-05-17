Casio GBA900G-Shock Fitness Tracking Watch, accelerometer, Bluetooth connection announced





The Casio G-Shock GBA900, the latest fitness-focused watch in the company’s G-Shock Move lineup, went on sale late last week. Casio’s new G-Shock watch is also one of the cheapest fitness tracking bands. The Casio GBA900 is a combination of an analog display and a digital display, and is the successor to the G-Shock Casio GBD100 fitness tracking watch. The GBA900 helps you track your speed, distance, pace, and calorie consumption through accelerometer and Bluetooth compatibility. Fitness watches are currently available in the United States and there is no information on when they will reach the Indian market.

Casio G-Shock GBA900 price, stock status

The Casio G-Shock GBA900 costs $ 130. The fitness watch was released on May 13th and can be pre-ordered. Fitness watches will be available for purchase starting May 19th. The G-Shock GBA900 Fitness Watch can be purchased from some G-Shock stores, the G-Shock. New York City SOHO store and G-SHOCK website. Available in black or white color options.

Casio G-Shock GBA900 specification

Casio’s new fitness watch is one of the latest and cheapest Casio Move Lineup fitness watches. As mentioned earlier, it has an accelerometer and is Bluetooth compatible, allowing you to measure your running speed, distance, pace and calorie consumption. The GBA900 can automatically record daily movements and other parameters using a Bluetooth connection and Casio’s G-SHOCK Move app.

The G-Shock GBA900 is shock resistant, 200 meters water resistant, 24 months battery life, 1/100 second stopwatch with lap memory 45, countdown / interval timer, 5 daily alarms, fully automatic It features a calendar, world time with 31. Time zone.

By design, it has a round dial with analog and LCD displays. The analog display shows only the time, and the LCD display provides other important information. The lugs are vented and the G-Shock GBA900 has a soft urethane wristband with multiple holes for added comfort.

