Thanks to one person, you can now explore Zimbabwe in Google Maps Street View





One man couldn’t find his hometown on Google Maps, so he himself displayed Zimbabwe in Google Street View.

Tawande Kanhema only wanted to show the house where he grew up.

If you live near the United States, Europe, or most of the world’s largest cities, Google may plan your area and virtually access it through Google Street View. To put this huge business together, Google has helped years and thousands of contributors. But for Zimbabwe, we all owe it to one man, Tawande Kanhema.

Of course, he needed equipment to do so, but it can be expensive. Thankfully, Kanhema learned about Google’s unique camera loan program, which allows users to use Google’s 360-degree camera to contribute to Street View. However, Kanhema has a total of about $ 5,000 to give us all the best views of the area, such as Victoria Falls, Harare’s main business district, Great Zimbabwe National Monument and other attractions and s. I had to personally fund the trip.

For his trip around Zimbabwe, Kanhema had to travel by car, ATV, speedboat, bicycle, and helicopter. He ran thousands of miles and did most of his journey himself. Until Google noticed and sent a video crew to record his journey.

Zambezi River mapping was probably my favorite part of this project, Kanhema said in an interview with CNET. It’s a very unique way to experience the rich biodiversity of the Zambezi Valley. I arrived at Victoria Falls late in the afternoon just in time to watch the sunset over the Zambezi River.

In 2019, Google said it mapped most of 87 of the nearly 200 countries in the world. As an avid virtual tourist, I am very grateful for what Tawan Decanhema has done. Victoria Falls never looked so good.

