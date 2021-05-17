The rise of the climate economy is approaching us





Over the next 20 years, climate will become the dominant force in macroeconomics from the economic sector. A new form of sustainability will disrupt virtually every industry, from the production and use of manufacturing, energy, food, textile and material resources to the expansion of transportation options and consumer choices.

Many leaders suggest that artificial intelligence will be a deciding factor in the fate of the world in the coming years. We can argue in support of this idea of ​​AI-controlled fate, but we believe that climate will ultimately define the winners and losers of the world economy in the next geopolitical era. The application of AI is considered either an important realization factor or limiting factor in how countries adapt to climate change in the coming decades.

No aspect of the emerging 21st century global economy is immune to the effects of climate and sustainability factors. What we call the new climate economy will be equally decisive for businesses, governments and societies.

Transition from clean technology to climate technology

What used to be a narrow scope for clean technology has recently changed to a comprehensive term for climate technology. Unlike the boom and bust cycle associated with the clean energy frenzy of the late 2000s, climate technology is the heart of long-term investors.

During the boom and bust clean technology cycle, a narrow focus on energy production led to a major capital outflow when the market lost its foot. Venture-backed start-ups and their investors have lost billions of dollars in this area, keeping capital away from the sector for years after the crash.

Unlike clean technology, climate technology opportunities extend to all industrial and commercial sectors, rather than focusing solely on the supply side of the energy and transportation matrix.

Today, the cost of capital expenditure in climate-related innovation is lower than the cost of climate-related impacts on developed economies. More than 215 companies report climate-related costs to their businesses, with cumulative costs of trillions of dollars. Unlike clean technology, climate technology opportunities extend to all industrial and commercial sectors, rather than focusing solely on the supply side of the energy and transportation matrix.

Climate VC activity is accelerating

Over the last seven years, investment in climate technology has grown five times faster than the venture capital market, and venture capital and corporate investment in this sector has grown faster than venture capital as a whole in the early 2010s.

Beyond investing in deep technologies such as renewable energy, according to previous clean technology movements, today’s climate technology VCs are looking more broadly at agriculture and other food production such as the meatless burger Beyond Meat. Eco-friendly transportation such as scooter startup Bird. A wide variety of start-ups that can affect society’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The number of recent early-stage investments in consumer and social tracking, sharing and optimization of personal climate-related contributions also points to a technological shift to consumer mainstream.

Rise of Chief Sustainability Officer

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are becoming standard terms in the field of financial services. What was once considered the fringe boutique industry addresses the agenda of almost every global financial institution and risk manager as a source of strategic competitive advantage and as an investment screening factor for discretionary and quantitative investors. It’s done.

We have seen a significant increase in the attention of Chief Sustainability Officers. As corporate sustainability is no longer the realm of generalists, CSOs are becoming an increasingly important member of executives who can guide the transition to this new economic reality.

Just as the winners of digital races were digital-first organizations and economies, this is likely to be replicated throughout the climatic space, and the role of chief sustainability officer will soon be everything else. Units that may permeate your business.

The physical environment is the main driving force

Companies and analysts continue to underestimate the impact of climate change volatility on revenue, overall financial performance, and broader downstream economic activity.

Some companies forecast climate-related, such as Raytheon, a defense industry contractor, that reports that 11-20% of future global revenues could be affected by water risks. We are beginning to include the volatility of the enterprise, but the unexpected global economic impact of climate change and the reported financial risk of the enterprise.

Global economic growth is concentrated in geographic regions with the most severe climate impacts through both short-term disasters and long-term climate change. China and India, the two fastest-growing economies in the world, are ranked second and third, respectively, as the countries with the highest number of natural disasters after the United States.

However, unlike the United States, the rapid economic development of China and India outweighs the already limited capacity to withstand the effects of large-scale disasters, against the highest health and economic threats of natural disasters. It remains very vulnerable.

Incorporate climate risk into corporate planning

To seize opportunities within this climate-macro confluence, we need to start with science and science-supporting data. Use a combination of alternative and thought-based data sources for system analysis and thought to direct connections and risks related to climatic factors and material production, processing, physical flow, and pricing. It can be better understood as a key driver for predicting sexual macro performance.

For example, geographically indexing raw material exposures by sector and subsector enables early detection and notification of climate-related cost changes.

Taking advantage of climate technology opportunities at the micro level requires new sources of historical data, from meteorological data to reanalytical proxies. They can then be used to better characterize the financial and operational risks of climate by backtesting strategy development and quantifying its duration, scale, and severity.

Supply chain mapping and network analysis require the development of a climate-first approach with a positive identification of physical supplies derived from climate models.

Looking at the global economy through the new climate economy lens is a unique yet appropriate way to communicate our worldview to better predict and understand individual businesses, markets and economic behavior in the coming decades. It is a viewpoint. We should expect climate to offer similar opportunities, just as digital technology has solidified long-standing winners and losers, ultimately creating a new and more complex geopolitical order.

