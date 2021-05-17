The Poco M3 Pro 5G spec was teased prior to its launch on May 19th.How to get a triple rear camera, 90Hz display





The Poco M3 Pro 5G specification has been teased by the company prior to its next global launch. Poco has revealed that the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch Full HD + 90Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Xiaomi subbrand shared that the Poco M3 Pro 5G also comes with fast charging support. Last week, the company revealed that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and will go on sale globally on May 19.

In a recent tweet, Poco Global shared that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48 megapixel primary sensor. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD + display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and Dynamic Switch capabilities, and Poco says it offers a more flexible viewing experience. DynamicSwitch may change the refresh rate of the display depending on the content that may help extend the battery life of the mobile phone. The company also shared that the Poco M3 Pro 5G is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Previously, Poco shared that future phones will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The tipster shared the Poco M3 Pro 5G rendering and displayed it in three colors: black, blue, and yellow. The rendering also showed a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and drilling cutout on the selfie camera display.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to be a fine-tuned Redmi Note 105G launched worldwide in March, alongside the Redmi Note 10 series that never appeared on the Indian market.

Last month, the Poco M3 Pro 5G was allegedly discovered on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) list, suggesting that it will soon be available in India. At the time, the phone was said to support 22.5W fast charging, but it has proven to run incorrectly on MIUI 12 and comes with a Bluetooth v5.1 connection.

