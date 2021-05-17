Major Android 12 leak reveals design changes prior to Google I / O





A major leak in Android 12 occurred over the weekend as Jon Prosser shared the design changes brought about by the OS. The tipster shared a video of the actual behavior, as well as some images of the new widgets and design elements.

He seems to have managed to get the official Google I / O footage. Just in case, Google I / O (also known as Google’s Developer Conference) will start tomorrow and will run until May 20th. Because of the pandemic, Google is hosting Google I / O in virtual format this time. The keynote will be given on May 18th at 1:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time) / 10:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 7:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time) / 6:00 pm (British Summer Time).

Major Android 12 Leakland to show new design changes

That said, if you look at the image below, you’ll see some new widgets and UI elements. These are shared via JonProsser’s FrontPage Tech YouTube channel. The video is embedded below the article.

This leak basically shares some new design elements and also shows how the animation works. Android 12 is a major change in Android design over the last few iterations.

Jon Prosser first talked about a new music widget that appears in the notification bar. In the image above, you can also see the redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth switching.

You will also see a new volume slider. The same applies to the redesigned notifications, the new clock widget, and the new weather widget. These elements look really sophisticated and flat, giving them a whole new feel.

Android 12 focuses on new user interface

Jon Prosser states that Android 12 will focus on introducing a new user interface. You can tell how much from all the leaks you’ve seen so far.

Currently, the promotional content that Prosser showed on the YouTube video shares even more information. This video shows the grouping of notifications. You can also group notifications across different apps. You can also see some new animations in that video and more.

Google has released three Android 12 Developer Previews so far. See Android 12 for more information.

