Vodafone and Google Cloud Create “Industry’s First” Integrated Data Platform





Vodafone and Google Cloud have signed a six-year contract to create a big data platform. This will enable telco to provide businesses and consumers around the world with more personalized services to host their SAP environment and all big data and business intelligence workloads on Google.cloud

In the latest trend of convergence between the telecommunications sector and Silicon Valley, telecommunications network giant Vodafone has embarked on a multi-year project with Google. The former migrates all systems and data to the Google cloud. The purpose of the collaboration is to create an integrated data platform called Nucleus. This is an integrated platform for accessing all your company’s data.

According to Vodafone, Nucleus will house Dynamo, a new system that drives data across Vodafone, enabling customers to more quickly deliver new personalized products and services across multiple markets. In short, the platform supports new digital products and services for customers and their distributed systems.

According to the company, Dynamo will be able to tune new connectivity services for homes and businesses through the release of smart networking features, including a sudden additional boost in broadband speeds. A successful platform will further expand the public cloud computing market, which is projected to grow 23.1% to US $ 332.3 billion (US $ 239.3 billion) in 2021, according to research firm Gartner.

Vodafone currently operates in 22 countries and has partner networks in 48 more countries, bringing more than 44 billion annually. That said, it’s timely for Vodafone to do so, given that data is central to business success, both in terms of improving operations and driving new business models for customers. I will. The deal will last for six years and will be distributed across the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom with up to 1,000 staff from both mobile operator Vodafone and technology giant Google.

In-house data platform

Both parties claim that Nucleus and Dynamo are the first in the industry and will be built in-house by a unique team of experts selected from both companies. It seems to be the first in the telecommunications sector that both Nucleus and Dynamo can process (and grow) about 50 terabytes of data per day, which is equivalent to 25,000 hours of HD film. At least such a large-scale transition on such a scale within the telecom scene.

Johan Wibergh, CTO of Vodafones, said: Vodafone is laying a strong foundation for the digital future. Using the combined strengths of Vodafone and Google Clouds engineering expertise to be securely processed and made available throughout the footprint, there is a huge amount of data and services to our customers, governments, and where they live and service. Transform into a society that provides

Vodafone quickly delivers new products and services across the market to support fact-based decision making, reduce costs, eliminate data source duplication, simplify and centralize operations, and more than 700 We have identified a use case. It also significantly increases the speed and ease with which Vodafone operators in multiple countries have access to data analytics, intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Nucleus is reportedly on Google Cloud and has three core components. First, there is the Neuron platform, which stores all the data. Dynamo is responsible for monitoring data flow and migration to Neuron. And third, Vodafone also creates a common data model. By migrating SAP to Google Cloud, Vodafone will be able to consolidate all corporate data in one place and run new models faster.

Vodafones CIO of enterprise information system Ignacio Garcia said it has migrated all the big data platforms in Cloudera to Google and completed the Neuron program that started two years ago. I’m talking 70 petabytes of data to Google Cloud in one schema. There is one way to move data, one to anonymize, one to encrypt, one to tag, and one data model.

What happens after that is the second largest program, Nucleus. This includes moving all of Vodafone’s internal data warehouses to Google Cloud. Talk about over 150 systems. This is its scale. why? My ambition is that in the future there will be only two copies of the data. One is on the source system and the other is on Google Cloud. That’s not the case today. That means there is a single version of the truth. At this point, Garcia says it needs to be coordinated between different data warehouses.

So far, Vodafone lives in Portugal and is currently in Hungary, followed by a three-year program in the United Kingdom. Vodafone migrates the entire SAP environment to Google Cloud, including core SAP workloads and corporate SAP modules such as SAP Central Finance. Against the backdrop of collaboration, Vodafone and Google Cloud will also explore opportunities for consulting services to be offered to other multinationals and companies, either in collaboration with partners or independently.

