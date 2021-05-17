Leadership lessons from Triny Woodall





Trinny Woodall has lived a multi-hyphen life. A former marketing executive became a fashion columnist for what he didn’t wear with Susannah Constantine, and later became a cult TV personality in the early 2000s. The show became a megawatt hit, producing 11 best-selling books co-authored by the pair.

In 2017, she launched the highly successful beauty brand Trinny London. Here she takes us to the leadership lessons she learned along the way.

The three most important qualities for a good leader are …

“Strong work ethic. A laser-focused commitment to business objectives gives us a clear understanding of where our team is heading and how we get there, and we need constant energy. The more energy a leader puts in, the more energy he needs. This permeates the team members themselves and promotes a diligent and exciting work culture. Love for the team is the third strongest. Motivation. When leaders really care, evaluate and develop their teams, creating a team helps them succeed. A happy and collaborative environment and culture. Ultimately, it’s great for a wider business. It will affect you. “

My personal strength as a leader is …

“My life experience. It really encouraged me to start the business I always wanted, which definitely brought a much more thoughtful approach to building Triny London. In business. The lessons learned from the first few decades have influenced my approach to everything from financing, recruitment, product development to talking to customers.

I have met more than 5,000 women over the last 20 years and have a better understanding of what is happening in their minds. That experience of truly understanding women has made it possible to build Trinny London into a global cosmetology brand that speaks to real people of all ages. “

Anna Martinson

My top business priority right now is …

“We have grown significantly and are now focused on building teams: thinking about how to grow our business, our philosophy and spirit, and a very customer-centric, community-centric approach. Is our team and revenue. We want to build the most powerful and lasting beauty brand that makes people feel good. “

The economic outlook may be uncertain, but I’m mitigating risk …

“We fully understand our customers’ needs and needs. At Trinny London, we have been committed to making online shopping easier and more enjoyable by creating and evolving industry-leading personalized tools. In addition, we continue to invest in the technology behind them. These personalized tools and the website itself help women feel better about themselves, and the products they choose are actually skin, hair and eyes. I am confident in the fact that it matches the unique combination of. “

I keep the team motivated …

“Both my quirky personality and my raw passion for the brand. A work environment where employees can feel open and honest, as well as customers through Instagram, without interfering with the way they communicate with the team. How they feel and share the ideas they have.

I’m some of the biggest buyers of beauty products in the UK, but motivated the team with a passion for brands driven by “invisible women” who can feel ignored by the fashion and beauty industry It is attached. Older women are accustomed to seeing younger women representing what they want to buy when it comes to marketing and beauty brands, but not the other way around. That’s what we’re working on to rethink at Triny London. “

The most difficult decision I had to make as a leader was …

“Whether to prioritize product over technology development or technology over product development. Due to the rapid growth of Trinny London, it was difficult to adopt at the same speed. To be a digital-first business. I knew it would require a careful investment in innovation, but I also wanted to make sure that the products we created were truly best-in-class. That perfect balance. Finding was a learning curve. “

Anna Martinson

The worst mistakes I’ve ever made as a leader (and the lessons I’ve learned from it)

“We hired very talented people too early, as we did in the 2000s business, where we didn’t trust our expertise. When we started Trinny London, on the contrary, we showed raw talent. I trained the intern I felt. This was a strategy that worked in its early stages, and a year later, I was ready to hire an experienced team to help take my business to the next level. “

An effective leader is always …

“Inspiring the team. When the team is motivated by the larger vision and mission behind the business, and the work they do every day, the team is even more inspired by the results that make that vision happen. In London, based on our mission to give everyone the utmost confidence, regardless of age, I am proud of a great team that makes this happen every day. The team understands that mission and We believe and we are working together to achieve that goal. “

An effective leader is never …

“Spend too much time on the reeds. Starting a company is, in a sense, like giving birth to another child, and as a passionate leader, ensuring that all gears are fully rotated. I’m completely absorbed in doing everything I can to help my children succeed.

I have learned that effective leadership means that you should not be particular about the details. Instead, it’s about the ability to take a step back, focus on the big picture and overall direction of the business, trust the team’s capabilities, and monitor daily details. This not only creates strong strategic value for the business, but also provides the space needed for the team to grow and work creatively, driving innovation and boosting morale. “

My role model for leadership is ..

“Chrissie Ruker, Founder of The White Company. She’s a really exciting businessman. She has grown her family-owned business into all the world leaders and household names in the’home’, leadership, motherhood, femininity, A beautiful combination of strength. “

One of the tips I give to new leaders is …

“When you’re positive and pacing, remember that your team is supporting you. Strong business leaders hire the best candidates for your team, but that’s what goes on. Rely on that team as you go. Quickly and rely on their expertise, don’t be afraid to make decisions in areas where you don’t know much. It also gives them about the evolving vision of the business. I remember it’s also about keeping it up to date. “

