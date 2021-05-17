Google is spending $ 2 million to prepare young Canadian workers in a poorly serviced community for their tech career





Google Canada donates $ 2 million to four nonprofits, NPower Canada, Pathways to Education, Toronto Public Library and YMCA, to help young workers in poorly serviced communities relearn their tech jobs I am supporting.

Youth and poorly serviced communities have been hit hard by pandemics. In response, Google’s investment aims to retrain members of these groups for a career in the technology and digital economy within six months. Google’s courses are virtual, so the program is available throughout Canada.

To help job seekers who have suffered the most pandemics, they need to invest in skill training for jobs where demand is demonstrable. -Google Canada VP, Sabrina Geremia

This investment includes a three-year Google.org grant to NPower Canada to provide 5,000 needs-based Google Career Certificate scholarships to underserved communities, and Pathways to Education, the Toronto Public Library, Includes funding for YMCA. According to Google, NPower will work with three other organizations to offer these scholarships.

To help job seekers who have suffered the most pandemics, they need to invest in skill training for jobs where demand is demonstrable, said Sabrina Jeremiah, VP and Country Head of Google Canada.

According to Geremia, Google’s career certificate provides a foothold for a good job without the need for a degree or experience. This helps break down barriers and create opportunities for poorly serviced groups to enter the technical workforce.

Google’s accreditation program prepares workers for high-demand careers in the growing technology sector in roles that do not require a degree or associated experience. Google offers certification programs for data analysis, project management, UX design, and IT support. Other than NPower, these programs are available from Coursera.

To further support these initiatives, Google Canada will provide additional funding to these nonprofits to improve existing vocational training programs and Canadian digital skills from poorly serviced communities. We plan to increase access to training.

As part of this move, Google will introduce a consortium to consider program graduates for eligible jobs. Google is currently accepting applications from potential employers participating in this consortium. So far, the groups include Google, KPMG, Telus and Loblaw.

This investment follows the initial success of Google’s IT Support Certificate program, which NPower Canada launched last fall. Andrew Reddin, Chief Development Officer at NPower Canadas, said that 83% of young people who graduated from the program in September 2020 were hired or received new education after the program was completed.

Reddin said such a program would meet the demands of the Canadian market. He said this support from Google offers more opportunities for young adults to start their careers and participate in Canada’s digital economy.

A May 2020 paper, written by a group of professors at Carleton University, found that from a labor market perspective, COVID-19 had the greatest short-term impact on young, unmarried and poorly educated workers. did.

Louis Philippe Beeland, an economist and assistant professor at Carleton University, one of the co-authors, said that many young workers had lower employment security than older workers and worked in roles that prevented them from working from home. I told Talent Canada.

According to recent data from Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate for the visible minority (9.4%) and young people aged 15-24 (14%) remains higher than any other group during COVID-19.

In Canada’s latest budget, the federal government has included skill-up as one of its key priorities to facilitate a pandemic recovery. The Government of Canada will launch a Canadian Digital Recruitment Program aimed at creating 28,000 jobs for young people and helping up to 160,000 SMEs adopt digital technology.

Budget 2021 has also proposed $ 250 million over three years for an initiative to expand the approach to improving and relocating workers to meet the needs of specific industries.

With offices in Waterloo, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, Google Canada has more than 2,000 Canadian Google employees working in engineering, AI research, sales and marketing teams. The company recently announced a new partnership with Lightspeed, announcing plans to build a $ 735 million CAD data center in Qubec.

Photo by Pawe Czerwiski via Unsplash

