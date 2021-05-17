



Smelter Razor1911 Free Download PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Smelter Razor1911 PC Game 2021 Overview Smelter is a strategy and action platform suite inspired by classics from the 16-bit era. Lead Smelter and his loyal Zirm forces by expanding Smelter’s territories across the Rumbly Lands in top-down strategic levels, then diving into the exciting side scrolling action phases after key locations are annexed. BUILD, ATTACK, AND EVEN YOUR ARMY – unlock, upgrade and shoot initial movement skills against evil enemies, dangerous environments and dangerous bosses. Unleash the power of the fuse!

a story

After the sudden destruction of the garden, Eve finds herself in an unfamiliar world with her beloved Adam, who cannot be found anywhere. In her search for Adam, she encounters Smelter, an unusually overconfident winged creature with a strong ability to transform and merge with others, giving them incredible powers. They leave on a journey into the treacherous Badlands. There, they expanded the smelter area, allowing them to access more different areas to find out what happened to Adam, hoping to find him in one piece and find a way to return home for their quiet lives …

Features

* Hybrid gameplay that combines a fast-paced platform with top-down strategy. * Explore amazing and varied worlds ranging from hell to beautiful. * Master three skill sets, complete with more than 40 upgrades obtainable through multiple challenges, allowing for varied combat, movement and defense tactics. * Unleash the “Smelt” ability, which can be used both in combat and on objects to navigate challenging terrain. * Unlock a can of Rushing Donkey in challenging 2D action levels and the enemies and bosses themselves have background stories! * Expand your empire across a variety of regions, using a variety of building types, upgrades and units. * Discover many secrets, including powerful stealth upgrades and challenging experience levels. Characters with personalities that range from whimsical to completely crazy. * Jump into a killer soundtrack that combines synth and guitar, featuring music composed by Evader, and the opening and ending theme of Manami Matsumae (Mega Man, Shovel K Night).

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / reassembly package: Razor1911 Game file name: Smelter_Razor1911.zip Game download size: 1.6 GBMD5SUM: 261d47cd24c365309aa4f7699ebd0b1191 Smelter system requirements

Before you start Smelter Razor1911 free download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows * Processor: i5 2.5 GHz * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: IntelHD 3000

Smelter Razor1911 Free Download

Click on below button to start Smelter Razor1911. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

