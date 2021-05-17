Kelly Announces New Technology and Innovation Hub in Australia





May 17, 2021 — Kelly develops dedicated food technology and outstanding innovation center in Queensland, Australia. The facility will also serve as the new headquarters for Kelly in Australia and New Zealand, and the existing facility in Sydney will hold a dedicated R & D application hub.

With features such as pilot plants, laboratories and tasting facilities, the new Kelly Australia and New Zealand Development and Application Centers in Brisbane bring an end-to-end food innovation cycle under one roof. This will reduce time-to-market for new product development and enhance Kelly’s ability to drive food innovation in the region.

Strategy Coordination Complementing the new facility is the Kelly Australia and New Zealand Commercial Connect Centers in Sydney, which holds a dedicated RD & A application hub.

“The new facility is in line with Kelly’s strategy focused on consumer value creation to reflect changing industry needs and unleash opportunities for sector growth in Australia and New Zealand,” said Kelly Australia. Christine Giuliano, New Zealand’s General Manager, said.

Click to enlarge The Kelly Australia and New Zealand Development and Application Centers in Brisbane bring an end-to-end food innovation cycle under one roof. Development of local industry. Our team at the new center leverages Kelly’s R & D network around the world, global insights, market knowledge, cooking and application expertise to ultimately deliver exciting products that resonate with the local market. You will be able to customize. “

The F & B industry is Australia’s largest manufacturing industry with annual sales of A $ 50 billion (US $ 39 billion), accounting for more than 18% of total domestic manufacturing sales.

The main challenge identified by Food Innovation Australia Limited (FIAL) in the global food business F & B industry is whether companies can easily adapt and respond to rapidly evolving consumer needs and changing business and market conditions. ..

“This investment paves the way for economic and efficient commercialization of new products, focusing on Kelly’s Global Innovation Initiative in Health and Wellness, Sustainability, Convenience, Affordability and Premiumization. , Enables local businesses to leverage Kelly to connect and access the global market. Brands, ”Gilliano adds.

The center also creates ongoing employment opportunities for graduates through Kelly’s graduate program and promotes placement through partnerships with local universities.

“We are investing in local talent to train the next generation of Australian food scientists. Considering the consistency of Queensland and Kelly’s growth strategies, the region is strong and sustainable. And we look forward to supporting the important F & B manufacturing sector, “concludes Giuliano. Click to expand investment is backed by the Queensland Government’s Advanced Queensland Industrial Attraction Fund.

Last month, Kelly flagged a “strong growth outlook” for retail channels as the food service industry recovered from COVID-19 restrictions. The Irish-based food company also emphasized its focus on M & A opportunities in its Q1 interim management statement.

In the same month, Kelly expanded its footsteps in Southeast Asia by building a second manufacturing facility in Karawang, Indonesia. The “state-of-the-art” facility will be built from scratch and will be operational in late 2022. This represents Kelly’s largest capital investment in Southeast Asia at € 30 million (US $ 36 million).

