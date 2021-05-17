DuckDuckGo, Firefox and GitHub say there’s no way to find Google’s privacy updates





Google’s proposed method of tracking and targeting consumers without the use of third-party cookies faces growing dissent. Within the past month, anyone from tech players like DuckDuckGo, GitHub, Mozilla Firefox has vowed to block Google’s Floc API. Here’s what that means for marketers looking for an answer.

DuckDuckGo has long been a staple of delusional and privacy-obsessed people. Search engines allow users to go beyond the personalized search result filters used by most major search engines. So it may not come as a surprise that DuckDuckGo is designed to add tools to Chrome extensions to block Google’s latest updates aimed at enabling targeted advertising. Maybe. Another privacy-centric browser, Brave, also quickly opened its doors to thwart Google’s changes last month.

But what is surprising is that this trend is increasing. Some players have rejected Google’s Federated Learning of Cohorts API (Floc) and are fully involved in DuckDuckGo and others. Floc is Google’s answer to the imminent death of a third-party cookie. It proposes a new way to collect user data for targeted advertising purposes. Microsoft-owned hosting platforms GitHub and Mozilla Firefox have also announced that they will block the technology.

What does that all mean when marketers are looking for easy answers to the increasingly complex question of how to effectively target their online audience? What about all Flocing noise?

Understand the basics of Google Floc

While third-party cookies track individual user activity across the web, Floc proposes a more privacy-centric approach in which users are grouped (in a cohort) based on similar interests and behaviors. Each cohort is assigned an ID that allows the user’s browser to identify the cohort to which the user belongs if they are not running Floc blocking technology such as the DuckDuckGos Chrome extension. According to Google, the cohort is large enough to generate user anonymity and thus enhances data privacy, but is well focused so that advertisers can engage in effective ad targeting. ..

Flock [basically] Don Marti, vice president of ecosystem innovation at digital media company Cafe Media, compresses the entire browser history into a single number. Therefore, your browser history can be thought of as a large photo that you might download from your digital camera. And your Floc cohort is a small thumbnail image. So while you still know what you’re looking at, you can’t reconstruct the big picture with just a small thumbnail.

Google can create a Floc cohort by assessing user browsing behavior. Based on the domain that a particular user is accessing (except for domains that are visible in private or incognito settings), the browser develops what is called SimHash. Then group different users SimHashes according to their inferred interests. This information will then be available to marketers.

Floc is designed to improve privacy by keeping users in large, indistinguishable groups rather than tracking individuals across the web, as is done with third-party cookies today. , A Google spokeswoman told The Drum.

So what’s the problem?

Google argues that Flock offers greater personal-level privacy and also serves as a good alternative to current tracking methods for advertisers. In fact, Google claims that Floc sees 95% of ad conversions per dollar compared to third-party cookies.

But many don’t see it this way. DuckDuckGo is one of the few browsers that doesn’t collect or share your data, and we believe Floc does little to improve consumer data privacy. Peter Dolanjski, product director of DuckDuckGo, says it’s relatively easy to link to these cohorts created in Google Floc using other identifiers.

This allows us to return to the status quo of tracking people using a myriad of techniques, such as IP addresses. These proposals to replace some of the underlying tracking technologies with other tracking technologies could be a bit private in operation, but I think they will return to the same scenario as they are today. Ecosystem incentives for the data collected.

Another important concern expressed by industry leaders is the potential discrimination associated with grouping users into cohorts based on common traits. Determining whether something about your browser history reveals something about you that you don’t want the sites you visit to know is a fairly difficult math problem, says Marti.

He states that data on user browsing behavior can be used to target users in a discriminatory way. You might imagine someone visiting a school site. The school site is … intended to be visible to all children and parents, says Marti. It will probably be the safest and least sensitive site in the world. But unfortunately, there are places where there is a historical pattern of racism. Visiting any school’s site may reveal information that indicates members of a group of race or country origin that should not be used for discrimination.There is more you can do with [regard to] Allows users to have better control over how they represent themselves.

However, according to a Google spokeswoman, Chrome has identified groups that may be strongly related to sensitive topics such as race, sexual orientation, and personal difficulties, specifically which sensitive topics. It incorporates powerful measures into Floc to remove it without learning.

Consumers are not the only ones that can be adversely affected by Floc. There are also pitfalls for advertisers, says Dolanjski. Behavioral advertising is not a crystal ball. Numbers aren’t always reliable Facebook is currently facing a class action proceeding to increase its reach. Behavior-targeted ads tend to eerily follow people on the web, regardless of what they’re watching, and if the user’s intent shifts, ad resources are wasted and the brand’s reputation gets along the way. It will be damaged. Contrary to popular belief, advertising existed before digital spy tactics could target people. And what do you guess? moved!

Value exchange problem

Still, many experts acknowledge that there are potential benefits. Targeting enabled by Floc helps marketers deliver more relevant ads to their audience. According to Marti, users want to get the most out of the incremental content supported by their ads to get ads with minimal time and risk.

And many agree that the benefits far outweigh the potential disadvantages. Eric Seufert, founder of mobile marketing firm MobileDevMemo, argues that the relative trade-off between data privacy and value is often valuable to consumers. What I’m aware of in the argument against Floc is that for some people there is no trade-off between privacy and the usefulness of digital products. Advertising should not be personalized, it is a period, and privacy is a binary state that requires that we do not collect data from users. He says, no matter how enthusiastic about offering it in return for the relevant ads or how abstracted it is from identity.

Seufert told The Drum: The only substantive complaint that has been leveled against Floc is that it has been proposed by Google. In reality, Floc offers a new privacy protection mechanism for delivering targeted ads.

However, Dolanjski has not purchased a discussion about the exchange of privacy and utilities. He says that when people actually understand what data is being collected about them, they are significantly opposed to targeted advertising based on their behavior.It doesn’t matter if [ads are] Whether it is relevant.

Indeed, the percentage of consumers who want to share personal information such as their home address and spouse’s name is declining year by year. If you just ask a question, do you want a related ad? Of course people will say, of course, yes, Dolanjski says. Do you need relevant advertising if it means that the following information will be collected? If you say that, you can be assured that almost no one will say “yes” by looking under the cover and looking at the amount of data collected, as it will give you more details about GPS coordinates. Your device and identifiers of all kinds are shocked when people find them.

Flock’s future

The proposed API is currently being tested among user groups in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and the Philippines.

This technology may be updated further before it is fully released. Even Seufert agrees that Floc is not flawless. Similar to the solution to problems with trade-offs, Floc points out the fact that, in a sense, large advertisers are given disproportionate value and discourage them from choosing a cohort on their site. To do. Serve in comparison to smaller advertisers. He states that this issue and other issues need to be addressed.

The Privacy Sandbox proposal was developed as part of a joint open source effort to improve privacy on the web and welcomes feedback as it continues to work with the W3C and the broader web community. Yes, says a Google spokeswoman.

From a big picture perspective, the ecosystem is becoming more fragmented as there are many divisions in the right ways to balance advertiser demands with consumer data privacy. If you haven’t done so already, many ad tech companies are developing their own privacy-oriented solutions for ad targeting in anticipation of cookie denowning. As a result, there is little consensus on what the future path should be.

Jules Polonetsky, CEO of the Future of Privacy Forum, sees a bifurcated world of hyper-targeted identity-based advertising where channels support and big data-driven advertising via Google, Apple, and more. It states that it will be. The Washington, DC-based think tank focuses on privacy-related issues.

That’s it for everyone who participates in Floc.

