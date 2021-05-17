Airbus and Apotronics Strategic Cooperation Ceremony Held Successfully in Shenzhen, China





Shenzhen, China, May 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Appotronics Corporation Ltd. (SSE Star Market listed company, code: 688007.SH) and AIRBUS China Innovation Center (ACIC) hold strategic cooperation signing ceremony in Shenzhen Did. Two major companies in the laser display industry and the aviation industry have formally formed a strategic partnership.

The aviation-based laser display application project, jointly promoted by Appotronics and Airbus, is currently reported to have a pioneering advantage, with no competitors of its kind on the market. If it can be well developed and quickly commercialized, the market space will be imaginative.

Based on Appotronics’ laser light source technology and laser projection solutions, we explore the possibilities and application scenarios of aviation applications such as civilian fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

Airbus will propose relevant display requirements depending on the scenario, Apotronics will provide a solution, and both will discuss the relevant technical feasibility. Appotronics will be responsible for completing program development and projection research and development, with the final industrialization jointly promoted by both parties.

Appotronics invented ALPD technology in 2007. ALPD has solved the problems that hinder the marketization of RGB laser display technology and has become a pioneer in the industrialization of technology on a global scale. This technology has become the mainstream technology in the international laser display field and has succeeded in establishing China’s world leader position in the laser display field.

The ALPD technology architecture as the underlying primary architecture can be extended for application in many areas. Appotronics invented the core components of laser displays based on the pioneering and continuously upgraded ALPD technology architecture. The laser optical engine has been applied to scenarios such as movies, television, education, and large venue displays, and has developed a number of laser display products. A systematic solution.

The Airbus China Innovation Center (ACIC) is the first innovation center founded by Airbus in Asia and is based in Shenzhen. The center designs, tests and certifies projects in five areas, taking full advantage of the region’s innovative talents, partners and innovation ecosystem in Shenzhen. Includes hardware labs, cabin experiences, connectivity, manufacturing innovation, urban air mobility and more.

In addition, Appotronics’ cooperation with Airbus includes a technical reserve for aviation certification. Aviation certification systems have high standards and strict requirements. Most of the products and technologies that have passed aviation certification are completely industry-leading. Appotronicsis is also a leader in laser displays in the area of ​​unique innovation and global patent layout.

By the end of 2020, Appotronics had applied for a total of 2,890 patents and reportedly had patents worldwide. About 70% of them are invention patents. The unique ALPD technology is regarded by the international industry as the direction of development of next-generation laser displays, and has been cited more than 600 times by the industry and domestic and foreign companies.

The Airbus China Innovation Center is making positive progress with a focus on in-flight hardware labs, cabin experiences, connectivity, manufacturing innovation, and urban air mobility development and collaboration. In this collaboration with Appotronics, the parties will jointly explore various application scenarios for laser display technology in the aviation sector to create a futuristic, digital and personalized cabin flight experience for passengers.

Dr. LIYi, founder and chairman of Appotronics, said he always believes that innovation should help a better life. While achieving a number of unique “0 to 1” innovations, it has facilitated the market application of these laser display technologies in the fields of film, engineering, education and home, creating more new categories and trucks. created.

This collaboration with Airbus is a groundbreaking endeavor in the aviation sector, opening up a whole new business model that combines the benefits of Airbus’ world-class channels with brand influence and commercial laser display solutions in the aviation sector. It has the potential to maximize value. Ultimately, we will realize win-win cooperation.

About Appotronics

Appotronics Corporation Ltd. is a Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) star market listed company (code: 688007), a laser display with in-house R & D, patented core technology, and the ability to manufacture key components. It is one of the leading technology companies in the field.

Appotronics is one of the first SSE star market listed companies in China and continues to be the first SSE star market listed company in Guangdong province from the laser display field. Appotronics has its headquarters and R & D center in Shenzhen, with subsidiaries and offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and North America.

Appotronics is a true leader in the field of laser displays formed by global R & D leaders in specialized fields such as optics, electronics, materials, physics, mechanical engineering and precision manufacturing.

Appotronics invented its own ALPD technology in 2007. This technology has become the mainstream technology in the international laser display field and has achieved industrialization for the first time in the world. Appotronics has launched film, domestic, commercial, educational and other display solutions and is widely used in areas such as film, command scheduling, exhibitions, virtual simulation, outdoor lighting, stage lighting, education and home. Today, Appotronics is the fifth company in the world to manufacture the first DCI certified laser digital cinema projectors in China.

Known as an industry leader, Appotronics has established strategic partnerships with reputable global companies and brands. In 2014, Appotronics founded China Film and CineAppo to leverage the strengths of both companies, forming a strong partnership for digital cinema innovation in China. CineAppo relies on Appotronics’ industry-leading laser light source technology and an outstanding R & D team to drive innovation in digital cinema projection in China. CineAppo’s mission is to become a one-stop service solution provider through advanced R & D, manufacturing and distribution integration. We currently have the largest market share of laser film light source development in China.

In 2018, Appotronics collaborated with Barcoa Belgian to become a global leader in video and visualization solution providers for the entertainment and enterprise markets, and China Film formed a joint venture with Cinionic to provide a “global high-end cinema solution.” I keep doing it.

A new light, a new life.

Source Appotronics Corporation Ltd.

