Did your ranking collapse after you purchased Google Ads?





Someone said that the ranking disappeared after placing an ad in Google Ads at the Google Office Hours hangout. They said their rankings returned after they stopped advertising. The person asked what could explain these events.

The person who asked the question acknowledged that Google Ads was not expected to affect organic rankings. So the problem was about what could really have influenced the results.

Mueller explained the separation of search and pay-per-click (PPC) and gave his view on this situation.

The following has been edited to remove uhs, uhms, and extra words (such as “I, I” and “you know”).

I have a question here:

“Recently … there was a situation where I was ranked first with a specific keyword.

But when we started running ads with the same keywords … our organic page didn’t even show up in 100 results.

As a result, keywords returned to number one shortly after they stopped running ads.

… I know … Google Ads shouldn’t affect your organic search results, but I would like to know if there is or is there any other specific reason why this happens. “

Google’s answer to what looks like an ad-ranking relationship

John Mueller’s reaction was clear about the lack of connection.

John Mueller replied:

“I don’t know why, but it has nothing to do with advertising.”

Next, I explained the separation of the advertising team and the organic related team.

Mueller:

“That is, these systems are completely separated on our part.

Ranking in ads, ranking in search is a completely separate system, and there is essentially no real connection there.

I sometimes get this question like this, if I run an ad my website disappears from the search. But I get the same question in another way. For example, after people place an ad, their website suddenly ranks high in the search because they are paying for something.

From our point of view, it’s like this … We’re really working hard to distinguish between advertising and search. If a large advertiser goes to Ad Manager or Account Manager and likes this little search question, we’ll back it up, but we won’t answer any questions from our clients or partners. ..

… It’s something I absolutely don’t expect any kind of ranking change, especially what’s visible. Because … it’s also found on many other sites, and I think it’s a bit … very obvious.

So the ranking changes you see seem to have nothing to do with advertising. “

Correlation with ranking changes

Of the millions of companies advertised on Google, experiencing changes in rankings is not a common experience for all of them, or for the vast majority.

Coincidence is what happens without the actual cause and effect that connects them. And that’s what this situation is when someone starts advertising and their ranking collapses.

Google is constantly updating its search rankings, and the effects can sometimes feel like a big event. What happened here is likely to be just a coincidence.

Quote

See questions about ranking sites that come back after canceling Google Ads 28:35 Mark

