Planon Wins Frost & Sullivan’s 2020 Technology Innovation Leadership Award in India





Nijmegen, The Netherlands, May 17, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan announced at the Best Practices Awards banquet that Planon has been named a recipient of the 2020 Indian Facility Management Software Technology Innovation Leadership Award.

In its extensive report, Frost & Sullivan said, “Planon has gained a top market position in the domestic facility management (FM) software space in delivering innovative products, adopting new technologies and building strategic partnerships. With the transformation and growing interest in facility services in the digital age, Planon is focusing on the future, offering more customized products to different sectors than its peers can match. “

In an industry where companies with large and diverse real estate portfolios struggle to monitor their sites and optimize workplace efficiency, FM software is a great feature that enables building operations management. The Frost & Sullivan report describes the growing demand for tools that support outstanding service delivery, energy savings, and smart workplace concepts. You can download the full report here.

This report highlights Planon’s commitment to innovation and its open platform capabilities that act as a “single glass plate” that displays data related to all buildings, assets, workplaces, and services. “Planon solutions show the company’s innovation leadership, considering workplace optimizations, customized solutions, and regular updates, including customer feedback. Integrated software is available on the market,” said Frost & Sullivan. It’s the best-in-class solution possible. “

“This leadership award from Frost & Sullivan confirms that Planon is on track to reach its ambitious goal of accelerating future growth,” said Planon’s founder and CEO. One Pierre Gouren said. “Our position as a global market leader offering a wealth of features combined with cloud-based open platform capabilities is IWMS *’s IDC MarketScape, which assesses how Planon fits into future strategies and customer requirements. Has also been enhanced by. Over the next few years. “

* IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Integrated Workplace Management System 20202021 Vendor Assessment, Doc # US46261420, December 2020

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, a Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and gain best-in-class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. The company’s Growth Partnership Service provides CEOs and CEO Growth Teams with a disciplined research and best-practice model to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of strong growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with 1000 global companies, start-ups and the investment community from 45 offices on 6 continents. To participate in Frost & Sullivan’s Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com.

About Planon

Planon enables the digitization of buildings and services by integrating diverse landscapes of smart building technologies, business solutions and data into one source of truth and turning it into building owners, building value. Is the world’s leading provider of real estate and facility management software. Users and service providers. With over 35 years of experience, Planon has a proven track record of providing innovative software and proven best practices and professional services to both multinational and local businesses. planonsoftware.com

Source Planon

