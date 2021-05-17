Amazon Echo Buds Trading: Wireless Earphones Return to Lowest Price Ever





The first-generation Amazon Echo Buds plummeted to the cheapest price we’ve ever seen, following the release of second-generation wireless earphones.

Amazon, which typically costs $ 129.99, has reduced the price of Echo Buds to just $ 79.99, saving $ 50 on true wireless earphones. (Are you in the United States? Scroll down to see the best Amazon Echo Buds prices in your area.)

Amazon Echo Buds: $ 129.99 $ 79.99 at AmazonSave $ 50 I’ve seen this price a few times ago, but it’s still a pretty nice price cut on Amazon Echo Buds. An affordable alternative to Apple AirPods, these wireless earphones feature Alexa smarts, IPX4 water resistance, and noise reduction.

Amazon Echo Buds is the first tech giant to enter the world of true wireless earphones, offering a viable alternative to more expensive buds like the Apple AirPods.

It has built-in Alexa, a battery life of 5 hours (20 hours from the charging case), and is IPX4 waterproof, making it suitable for use during workouts.

Since then, it has been robbed by Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and has undergone several major upgrades, including the introduction of full active noise cancellation.

However, the latest Echo Buds are more expensive, so if you want to try Alexa earphones for less than $ 100, we recommend buying the original Echo Buds.

Isn’t it America? Scroll down to see Amazon Echo Buds deals in your area.

Find out more about today’s best Amazon Echo Buds deals

