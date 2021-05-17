The new “Starfield” leak can disappoint PlayStation gamers. Game Surface Online HD Screenshot





Keypoint “Starfield” may be released as an Xbox exclusive title The game is action-adventure SFRPG Bethesda has not yet revealed the release date of the game

Bethesda has not yet announced the release date or platform for the space exploration game Starfield. However, PlayStation gamers do not seem to be able to get the game on the first day.

The latest information on the “Starfield” launch platform comes from GamesBeat video game reporter Jeff Grab. On Saturday, Grab tweeted, “Starfield is for Xbox and PC only. Duration. I’m confirming that.” Reporters haven’t disclosed the source, but have provided multiple accurate Xbox-related leaks in the past.

It’s been months since Microsoft acquired Zenimax, and neither Bethesda nor Microsoft have confirmed the launch platform for Starfield. However, Redmond-based tech giants have apparently revealed that they will not share the Bethesda title after the $ 7.5 billion acquisition. At a roundtable meeting between Microsoft and Bethesda in March, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer said some of the future Bethesda games will be exclusive to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

At this year’s E3 exhibition, Bethesda Studios officially announced “The Elder Scrolls 6” and “Starfield.” Photo: steamXO / flickr

According to Spencer, Microsoft will respect existing deals such as Sony’s “Deathloop” and “Ghostwire: Tokyo” timed exclusive deals. However, “If you’re using an Xbox, we encourage you to offer a great dedicated game that ships on the platform on which GamePass resides,” he said.

Xbox Headphones Cho said, “This is the root of this partnership we are building and the creative features we can bring to the market for Xbox customers. This will be the best Xbox ever. I added. Start over here. “

Meanwhile, some HD images of the 2018 build of the game have recently been published online. Twitter user SkullziTV shared multiple screenshots of “Starfield” on Friday. The image reveals what looks like inside a space station, and also shows a helmet that players may be wearing in-game. Other images show the game UI and both first and third person gameplay.

“Starfield” is currently under development.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos