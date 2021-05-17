Importance of automated solutions for laboratory experiments





The Bio-Techne family of brands offers life sciences and clinical diagnostics researchers a variety of solutions aimed at helping them achieve reproducible and consistent results. Technology Networks recently has a history of Protein Simple application scientists Jean-Franois Bellec and Bio-Technes, and how their solutions allow researchers to work efficiently and ensure accuracy. In this interview, Jean-Franois also emphasizes how companies have helped researchers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Molly Campbell (MC): Can you tell us about the company’s 30-year history of providing quality and innovation solutions for readers new to Bio-Techne? Jean-Franois Bellec (JB): Bio-Techne was born of innovation. It is part of our DNA and is one of four core values ​​(along with collaboration, empowerment and passion). Our longest-established flagship brand, R & D Systems, was founded over 40 years ago and was the first company in the world to commercialize TGF-beta1 in the 1980s. Such longevity is prominent in a rapidly changing industry and can only be achieved by constantly inventing new technologies, manufacturing new products and developing new services. This is common to all companies that have joined the Bio-Techne family over the years and have become their own brand. They all provide unique and groundbreaking solutions that benefit the world of science and help researchers push the boundaries of their knowledge. It’s no coincidence that most of these brands were founded near the most famous universities (Stanford, Oxford, University of Minnesota, etc.) where the exchange of knowledge and skills could lead to new ideas. We needed it 40 years ago, but it is still needed today to stimulate our desire to innovate, as humans who are hungry for discovery will never be erased.

MC: More than ever, it’s important for scientists to work efficiently, ensure the accuracy of their experiments, and avoid unnecessary repetition. How does Bio-Techne support researchers here? JB: This is an issue for the next 10 years. Reliability, Consistency, Robustness: These words are what everyone says today. Beyond the obvious time and money savings, it is also the reliability of the data generated that is at stake. Science is advancing faster than ever, and it is important that we have a solid foundation for new research. One way Bio-Techne can meet this need is to develop a fully automated system through the Protein Simple brand. By providing state-of-the-art tools that require minimal hands-on work, we remove many of the biases that can impede researchers’ efforts to generate accurate and replicable data. We believe this is the direction science should go, which is why we are committed to these new technologies.

MC: Can you explain some of Bio-Techne’s products that proved to be of particular value to customers in 2020? JB: One of the automated systems I mentioned, the next-generation ELISA platform Ella, has proven to be crucial in the fight against COVID-19. By providing data in less than 90 minutes, researchers may generate real-time results to better understand the immunological response to COVID-19 and indicate that the response is fatal. You can determine a biomarker. Many clinical researchers at the forefront of the early pandemic COVID-19 research quickly adopted the technology and made immeasurable contributions to patients in the scientific community and ultimately to patients around the world. Another example of how innovative technology can become a game changer during times of crisis is the RNAscope developed by the ACD brand. The unmatched sensitivity and specificity of this in situ hybridization technique allows direct visualization of the virus and estimation of viral load in tissues and cells in morphological contexts.

MC: How important are automated solutions for laboratory experiments at this time? How does biotechnology allow access to such solutions? JB: Science is also about timing, as the competition for the COVID-19 vaccine reminded us. Researchers are looking for solutions that can deliver faster results without compromising data quality. This year, the restrictions introduced by the pandemic have made access to the lab more difficult, minimized teams, and increased the need for technology that requires minimal hands-on work. Automation is the obvious answer, and Bio-Techne has the technology to meet these needs. Automatic Western blotting by SimpleWestern, automatic ELISA by Simple Plex (Ella), automatic protein profiling by Maurice. Not only do these platforms significantly reduce the amount of time spent on the bench, but they also significantly improve the quality of the data generated. Those who try it should not go back.

MC: Tell us more about how Bio-Techne is helping scientists analyze data from home in the current situation. JB: Unlike traditional methods, all of these systems use their own software to generate data that can be automatically stored and analyzed. It’s very easy for customers to do R & D work at home. Similarly, from a support perspective, the transition was very smooth. You can use all available communication tools to provide real-time assistance, tips, and training.

MC: How will Bio-Techne continue to support researchers navigating unknown parts of the COVID-19 situation? JB: We will continue to innovate. That’s what we do and what we’ve always done. Since its onset, it has released as many antibodies as 50 SARS-CoV-2 related proteins. There is a new SARS-CoV-2 multi-antigen serology kit for the Simple Western platform. In collaboration with Kantaro Biosciences, we have developed one of the most accurate quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody kits on the market in record time. These are amazing results given the conditions that our personnel have had to work in the last 12 months. These efforts were recently recognized at the COVID-19 Innovation Awards as part of the 2021 Cite Ab Awards. This certainly encourages us to do more, regardless of the obstacles the virus is throwing at us.

Jean-Franois Bellec spoke with Molly Campbell, a science writer at Technology Networks.

