The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is in the final stages of the new edition series development process, starting with dynamic testing and tuning of the drive and suspension system under racetrack conditions. The 2-door compact sports car has many ingredients that are unique to the premium compact segment for a sporty driving experience. The new BMW 2 Series Coupe features a rear-wheel drive setup, a very powerful in-line 6-cylinder engine, a nearly 50:50 balanced axle load distribution, and a very designed for dynamic driving behavior. Includes rigid body and chassis technology.

Manufactured from the end of the summer of 2021, the new BMW 2 Series Coupe continues the tradition of the brand’s particularly driver-oriented compact and powerful two-door model, manufactured after the legendary BMW 2002. Nrburgring’s Nordschleife test and tuning drive served as the ultimate test for wheel suspension, chassis, damping, steering and braking systems. In addition, tests on public roads around Munich and on the BMW Group test site in Meisach ensure that you can experience dynamic driving quality in everyday traffic and on a variety of road conditions.

Extensive testing of all drive and chassis systems allows development and test engineers to optimize engine performance characteristics in all situations, with precise controllable handling, cornering dynamics, and in all weather and road conditions. Make sure it is closely related to traction and a balanced ride. At the same time, the car is fine-tuned to optimize self-steering behavior and dynamics when building lateral acceleration. Power transmission to the rear wheels is ideal for ambitious cornering, such as easy-to-control drift operations.

The BMW M240i xDrive Coupe draws drive torque from a highly powerful in-line 6-cylinder gasoline engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, produces a maximum output of 374bhp and powers it in combination with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport Transmission. Roads using the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive system. With a fully variable locking effect produced by the electric motor, the differential aid optimizes cornering performance with respect to traction and driving stability. All model variations also come standard with stroke-dependent dampers. Its electronically controlled dampers give you the option to activate the appropriate mapping for both sporty and comfort-focused driving.

