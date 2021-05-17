5 things Google Home apps need to improve your smart home experience





Some of the best smart speakers on the market are integrated into the Google Home app, which is important in Google’s quest to control all smart home gear. Google has made some very useful changes to the app since its first release, but there is still a way to become one app that governs everything. The Google Assistant is the platform I’ve attracted to manage smart home efforts. I’m happy with that, but most of the time I’m thinking of some improvements to further improve the Google Home app.

Google Nest App Needs: Alarm and Timer Control

If you have only one smart speaker in your house, this may not seem like much of a problem, but if you have multiple devices or users using them, you can control timers and alarms from the Home app. It’s great to be able to do it. I have a family of four in my house, two young children, who use smart speakers for a variety of purposes.

Alarm and timer notifications from the Google Home app are useful when you set a timer in your house and then go out.

I don’t know how many times my child set alarms and timers in the room. The children just leave to do other things. This means that you need to track down where the sound is coming from and stop. It would be great if my phone had a notification on my phone warning that a timer or alarm was ringing and I had the ability to control it.

This feature can also be useful to your family if your child has an accidentally set an alarm and needs to turn it off before waking up. It would be very helpful to be able to see the active timers and alarms set for each device, or ideally a button that displays a list of active ones. Then select an alarm and you’ll see a screen similar to what you already have in the clock app, just like the best Android smartphones.

Google Nest App Needs: Better Broadcast Control

The broadcast feature is something my wife absolutely hates on the Google Assistant smart speaker. There are several different reasons for this. One isn’t really Google’s fault. Her main complaint comes from children who want to tell us something through broadcasts from other rooms rather than walking to where we are. However, when the message arrives, it reacts like an echo, which is the actual echo, not the Amazon device.

When a broadcast message is played, it may not be played on all speakers at the same time. One, two, or worse, it gets out of sync in minutes. If you suddenly start playing on another device after the message appears to be complete, the long delay can be creepy. Google has been working on improving its broadcast capabilities for some time, but it’s still unclear.

If you have multiple devices and you don’t know the exact name, trying to broadcast to a particular speaker can be confusing.Select the speaker or room to send the message to, or an existing one[ブロードキャストショートカット]You can start the message from the Google Home app by selecting the button.

Currently an existing home app[ブロードキャスト]Tap the button to activate the Google Assistant and start talking.[ブロードキャスト]Select the button to see the devices that can receive the message and allow you to choose where to broadcast the message. The ability to remove smart speakers from the broadcast is also useful.

Google Nest App Needs: More Robust Routines

Routines are another area where Google has made great strides in improving. I have set up some routines that do a great job of automating various functions. It’s not perfect to have a chain reaction by starting with a voice command, time, or home app.

One of the things I ask Google to do is not to change the way routines behave, but to make more complaints, but not to spoil routines triggered at certain times of the day due to daylight savings time. .. This really bothers me.

The automation options available in routine home apps perform very well with basic functionality, except that not all devices connected to the home app can be included in the routine. This may be a partner service issue, Samsung SmartThings connects to the Google Assistant and Home, but not all devices in the SmartThings setup are available in the Home app.

For more complex automation, IFTTT must be used to execute commands that include multiple actions.

As an example, there are some SmartThings branded motion sensors that you want to use to create your routine. After opening the door, turn on the light and turn it off when no movement is detected for a certain period of time. You can’t do this with the Google Home app.

If This Then That, creating a chain reaction of events as IFTTT allows, is a complete lack of routine functionality in the Google Home app. The Google Assistant can control hundreds of device types from hundreds of different brands, but many of them have limitations on what the Home app can do from an automation perspective.

Google Home App Needs: Improved Device Maintenance

I have been building smart homes for about 5 years. In the meantime, I’ve used devices from different brands, some of which need to connect to their own hub before connecting to the Google Home app. In the big picture, this isn’t a big deal, but let me explain the problem if it overlaps.

As mentioned in the Routines section, Samsung SmartThings is used to control some devices that are incompatible with the Google Home app, require additional features, or are not available from the Google Home app. The Routines section clearly illustrates the problem of device duplication.

The motion sensor turns on the Philips Hue smart light when motion is detected and turns it off when it stops moving. You must connect your Philips Hue account to your Smart Things account to perform this action. We also associate your Hue account with Google Home for a variety of reasons. This means that all lights duplicates of your Philips Hue account are visible in the Google Home app. When adding a Samsung Smart Things account to Google, it’s helpful to select devices that you don’t want to include in your home app.

Another useful device management feature is to let the Google Assistant know which device was in your home app when you ask the Google Assistant to perform an action and when the device is unavailable. If you have multiple brands in one room and you can control them all with one voice command, then simply saying “The device wasn’t available” by the Google Assistant will work for which device or brand. It is difficult to know if it is not.

Google Nest App Needs: Improved Device Configuration

Device grouping is another area where you can use some improvements within the Google Home app. Currently, each device can only be placed in one room. Devices such as lights can be organized into multiple groups, further enabling customization of smart homes that are not currently available.

An example of how this works is how Philps Hue does the room and zone. I have ferlights in a room called the living room, some of those lights are in the zone. When you turn on the living room light in the Hue app, all devices in that room are turned on.

However, if you want to turn on a device in a zone called Living Room Color, or a device in a room called Living Room, only the lights in that zone will be turned on. When you turn on the lights in the living room, all the devices in that room also turn on the devices in the zone called Living Room Colors.

Google has already allowed something similar in the speaker group. You can display your smart speaker in your room’s home app or as part of one or more groups. The same idea should be available on other devices.

What kind of function do you want to see?

Google I / O is just around the corner, do you think you’ll see improvements in the Google Home app? The company is constantly working on product improvements and expects some of them to appear in the Home app. What kind of change do you want to see?

