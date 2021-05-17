DNA script set to bring the world’s first DNA printer to market





Synthesizing DNA for bioscience research and development is time-consuming and resource-intensive. It is also a fast-growing large company. According to Zion Market Research, the global gene synthesis market will exceed $ 21 billion by 2026, growing more than 27% year-on-year.

DNA Script is set to disrupt the market with the introduction of the world’s first DNA printer. Our vision is to provide a solution to accelerate the bio-revolution. Thomas Ybert, co-founder and CEO of DNAScript, strongly believed that the next Industrial Revolution would be driven by life sciences and biology, and wanted to make it possible.

Founded in 2014, a 100-person company based in Paris has spent more than $ 112 million over the past seven years on venture funding that blends traditional printer technology with biology.

DNAScript co-founder and CEO Thomas Ybert

DNA script

Ybert explains how he came up with this idea after spending two years in Silicon Valley on a mission at the French energy company Total. They hired me as a metabolic engineer scientist. And after spending a year in Paris, Ybert says he started a major collaboration with Amyris, the number one company in biofuel development at the time, in the Bay Area.

His job was to design yeast that would help produce high-performance jet fuel, not ethanol. To do this, it was necessary to rewrite the line of genetic code in the yeast genome. But it’s very complicated. There are many different genetic pathways to move on. And this is really annoying. Because I can design quickly and test quickly. But in the meantime, the build path took weeks or months. So I dreamed of a genomic printer, Ybert says, inspired by the fast pace of computer innovation he saw around him in Silicon Valley. Would you like to combine the two?

Initially, Ibert and his co-founder were thinking of a project that could build a molecule that would solve the challenge of changing the plastics industry, for example. Or a similar project like the work he was doing with biofuels. But he soon realized that everyone working in the field needed better tools.

And this is what we say. “Well, we were able to succeed by becoming a shovel dealer instead of trying to be a gold digger. Successful those teams from an entrepreneurial point of view, and simply from a technical and product point of view. Building tools that can be made to work is even more appealing to us, and that’s how we came up with the idea, says Ibert.

Ybert also began to imagine making DNA in a very different way, which he felt was close to the way DNA is naturally made into living cells. The best way is to use enzymes, which are natural nanomachines. And those enzymes have been trained or evolved over billions of years. It’s literally billions of steps and super efficient at building DNA. That’s why he wanted to build a DNA printer based on these principles, and he needed to develop or invent this new enzyme DNA synthesis technology, says Ybert.

They had to fuse the sciences of electrical engineering and biotechnology. Although the electrical engineering aspect relies on existing technology rather than making something really destructive. Destruction is actually occurring on the biochemical side, and basically you can train or adapt enzymes to build de novo molecules to build DNA. And that’s really the world premiere we’re leading the field on those lines, says Ibert.

This means that DNA Script printers allow scientists to develop molecules and DNA strands on demand, or, according to Ybert, to develop what is called the SYNTAX system, which takes less than 15 minutes to set up. Ybert says it’s a bit like using a regular office printer.

Once you have your printer and DNA kit from DNAScript, select the required DNA sequence, upload it to your system and press Run. After a few hours, depending on the length of the sequence, the DNA strands are ready for use in the experiment.

When can scientists around the world access DNA on-demand printing and significantly accelerate new life science breakthroughs?

Ybert says it plans to bring the printer to market in the coming months, following feedback from Alpha and Beta testers (no specific launch data has been set at the time of this writing). ). He and his team will incorporate the feedback into the next iteration of the printer and begin commercialization.

