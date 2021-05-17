Want to accept WhatsApp’s new privacy policy?Here’s how your competitors process your data:





WhatsApp has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons, thanks to a new controversial privacy policy that came into effect on Saturday. Formerly known for its strong privacy stance, messaging services begin sharing information with their parent company Facebook about how users interact with their business.

Read more: WhatsApp’s new privacy policy starts today: Your account will look like this:

When the company first announced a privacy policy change in January, there was widespread anger and users began downloading privacy-friendly alternatives like Signal, while others had less private Telegram Messenger. I chose. However, after weeks and months, many users switched to WhatsApp because most groups and chats were already on the platform.

This is a convenient visual comparison of messaging clients and the personally identifiable data they collect. (Forbes)

Now that WhatsApp has finally begun enforcing a new privacy policy, users have no choice but to agree to the new terms. This is because WhatsApp will slowly shut down the features available in your account and you will not be able to send or receive messages or calls, so you will eventually have to agree to our Terms of Service.

If Facebook’s decision upsets you and you want to change your app, simply remember about the data linked to you that each app collects, thanks to the Apples Privacy Labels on the App Store.

Send a signal to a private messenger

Not applicable. No user-linked data will be collected.

Link

iMessage

Contact InfoIdentifiers Search history

Link

telegram

PurchasesFinancial InfoLocationContact InfoContactsUser ContentIdentifiers

Link

WhatsApp

PurchasesFinancial InfoLocationContact InfoContactsUser ContentIdentifiersUsage DataDiagnostics

Link

Facebook messenger

Health & FitnessPurchasesFinancial InfoLocationContact InfoContactsUser ContentSearch HistoryBrowsing HistoryIdentifiersUsage DataSensitive InfoDiagnosticsOther Data

Link

As you can see, there are better privacy alternatives than using WhatsApp on iOS and Android. However, users need to convince their contacts to switch to these apps. Otherwise, like many other users, you may be forced to accept the company’s new privacy policy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos