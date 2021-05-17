Warzone’s “scammers” in hacking claims after 500,000 bans





Raven Software, the developer of Call of Duty: Warzone (CoD), said it banned 500,000 accounts, but many gamers claim they were unfairly deleted after being hacked. ..

The developers said they have deleted a total of 500,000 accounts due to fraud since the game was launched in March 2020.

Raven Software also announced last week that it has removed tens of thousands of accounts from the game.

In a Twitter post uploaded on Friday, a Raven Software spokeswoman said, “Yesterday we banned more than 30,000 malicious accounts across Call of Duty … # more than 500,000 banned in Warzone. I brought an account. “

This is the latest in a series of bans enforced by game publishers Activision and Raven Software since the release of CoD: Warzone last year.

Most of the bans delete accounts that are determined to have cheated or used illegal hacks.

But shortly after Raven Software announced, Newsweek found dozens of people claiming that their accounts were also banned, doing nothing wrong, or hacking themselves.

A Twitter user responded to Raven Software’s announcement by saying: “My Activision account has been hacked, unlinked from Blizzard, and my email address and password changed.

“I’m a streamer / content creator. This is absolutely heartbreaking for me and the community I love to watch. I hope I get a reply soon.”

Another addition: “I was banned yesterday, and I have never cheated or used any kind of boost … a good job banning ordinary players.”

Third comment: “My account has been banned for no reason … I’ve lost more than 15 days of play time. I applied for an investigation, but atvi (Activision Blizzard Inc) hasn’t contacted me. “

CoD: Warzone is one of the most popular video games and has steadily built millions of player bases since its launch on Playstation, Xbox consoles, and Microsoft Windows.

According to Statista, the multiplayer battle royale game hit 6 million players worldwide on the first day of its release.

Since then, that number has grown to 100 million, and many have been forced to stay home and turn to video games for entertainment, said to be “partly due to the coronavirus pandemic.” ..

CoD: Warzone is one of the latest releases in a long-running video game series that has sold over 400 million copies since the first game released in 2003.

Newsweek is seeking comment from Activision Blizzard.

Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.34 brings stim and invisible glitch back into the game. Your enemies can survive the gas. Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. Players recently complained that their accounts were banned, even though they claimed they weren’t doing anything wrong.Infinity Ward / Activision

