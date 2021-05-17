Michael Moskowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic North America, joins Hillcrest Energy Technologies as a strategic advisor





Today, Moskowitz leads Panasonic’s North American operations to enable innovation in key areas focused on sustainable energy, smart mobility, immersive experiences, integrated supply chains and consumer lifestyles. I am doing it. Michael enables customers to embrace technological change. Equally important is the responsibility to manage one of the world’s first purpose-driven brands, celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), creating a company-wide positive culture for more than 15,000 employees. ..

Michael Moskowitz, Chairman and CEO of Panasonic North America, said: “This is seen at Hillcrest and we understand how we are working on business development by freshly thinking and understanding market needs. Short term to help our customers solve low carbon challenges. Balancing investment in developing electrical system solutions and IP development in the big picture is a wise pursuit at this stage. We look forward to advising and supporting the growth of the team as much as possible. I am doing it. “

“It’s a monument to us to have direct access to Michael and the best use of his years of decision making and industry experience,” said Don Curry, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies. “Michael is optimistic and achievement-oriented, but speaks frankly and clarifies the challenges. In my book, getting such unfiltered guidance is especially a lot of transformative. Valuable from someone who is closely related to the business. It will change the world. ”

Michael is Panasonic Canada Inc. He first joined Panasonic as President of Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. Prior to that, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of satellite radio operator XM Canada (XSR.TO) from 2008 to 2011, overseeing the successful merger with Sirius Radio Canada. Before XM Canada, Palm Inc. He was President of Americas International and managed the Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean region. Michael holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (Honors Degree) from York University and an MBA from Dalhousie University.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest is an increasing number of clean technology innovation and development companies. Working on decarbonization and electrification of the energy sector, we are unleashing the efficiency of electrification from the production of fossil fuels from West Hazel assets in Saskatchewan, a clean that helps maximize the performance of electrical systems, including: We aim to set an example when moving to energy technology. Electric vehicles, motors, generators. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in developing energy solutions that will drive the future. Hillcrest is a CSE symbol of “HEAT” and is listed on the OTC QB Venture Market as “HLRTF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “7HIA.F”.

On behalf of the board

Donald Curry Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its regulatory service providers have considered or endorsed liability for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding “Forecast” Information Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information in the sense of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements and information may include words such as “expect”, “intended”, “expected”, “potential”, “suggest” or variations of such words or phrases, or It can be identified by using a description that takes a particular action. The event or result occurs, “possible”, “possible”, “should”, “possible”, “possible”, or “possible” , Or achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to many risks and uncertainties beyond our control. Actual results and progress may differ and may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Source Hill Crest Energy Technologies, Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos