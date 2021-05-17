Google I / 0 2021 Keynote: How to watch live streams and expectations





Google will hold its annual I / O Developers Conference through livestream tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18th, at 10:30 pm (IST). Thanks to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s I / O will be a virtual event rather than a large face-to-face event. At this event, Android 12 will be released, Google’s core services will be updated, and new Pixel hardware may be announced. Google I / O will run from May 18th to 20th.

Here are some top I / O rumors about what to expect from the annual developer conference, how to watch it, and what Google is doing:

How to watch Google I / O 2021

Tuesday’s keynote will be streamed on YouTube. This event is virtual this year and anyone can attend for free. To sign up for Google I / O, you need to sign in to your Google account to sign up for the event. Google has published the official schedule for the keynote.

Google I / O 2021 Rumors: What to Expect

I / O is a software-focused event, and Google is fully focused on its core competencies. I / O usually peeks at the next version of Android. Before the beta release this summer, Google will release the OS to developers early to get used to the update. This year, Android 12 has undergone a major overhaul. The leaked screenshot shows a visual change with a new interface, widgets and privacy features. Google also uses its annual developer conference to announce major updates to services and apps such as Chrome and Chrome OS. At a previous event, Google announced exciting features that will appear in Maps and the Google Assistant.

How about the new hardware?

Google may announce new hardware at this year’s I / O. I’ve heard rumors that the Pixel Watch is under development. In fact, last month, the leaker Jon Prosser unveiled a circular watch that could be the company’s first Pixel-branded smartwatch. Future Pixel Watch is said to run a newer version of Wear OS. The leaked Pixel Watch sets it apart from the Apple Watch. Software powerhouses based in Mountain View, California may also announce the new Pixel Buds. It’s rumored to be cheaper than the original Pixel Buds, as it’s called the Pixel Buds A. Google is likely to announce the price and release date of the Pixel 5a. Google confirmed Pixel 5a last month. According to Google, midrange devices will be “available in the US and Japan later this year.”

New custom processor?

There are strong rumors that Google is secretly working on a system-on-chip (SoC) custom-designed for its flagship Pixel smartphone. Details are lacking for now, but clearly Google has the ambition to adopt Apple’s custom A-series chipsets used in the iPhone in its first in-house designed SoC.

