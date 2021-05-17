Three Houston Innovators You Should Know This Week





In its second year, Houston Exponential leveraged Houston’s innovation ecosystem to coordinate a week-long event and talk to startups, investors and startup development organizations in the city.

The Houston Tech Rodeo will feature more than 160 events both online and throughout town between May 16th and 23rd. From panels and social gatherings to business hours and pitch events, there’s a lot to navigate in the second week. Visit our website for a complete list of Tech Rodeo events (mostly free).

Here are some events you can’t miss. (InnovationMap is an event partner.)

Note: You must be registered with the HTR to be able to register for each event. Therefore, the event page is not directly linked. On the HTR event website[アジェンダ]Find information about each event on the tabs and sort by day to find a specific event.

Monday: Participate in the game with Master P: Fireside Chats

The second annual Houston Tech Rodeo will begin at 8 pm on Monday, May 17, with hip-hop tycoons, actors, producers, entrepreneurs and philanthropist Percy (Master P) Miller. “Gettin’In the Game with Master P” is an exclusive fireside chat with the legend himself, interviewed by A-List Angels author and former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg. .. Hear about Master P’s journey from an international rap artist to a CEO, an avid investor, and the founder of Nemesis RR. It adds diversity to the automotive industry and empowers the dreamer’s culture.

This event is free and available online. Register online.

Other Monday Online Events Not to Miss:

11:00 AM HTX: Building the Thriving & Inclusive Innovation Ecosystem joins leaders across the regional startup ecosystem, including Halliburton Labs, DivInc and The Ion, making Houston a thriving hub for digital technology while fostering a culture of inclusive innovation. Discuss that. 3:00 pm All roads lead to Houston-Cross-industry collaboration, innovation crossroads This event analyzes, risk mitigates, and solves “methods” rather than “reasons,” systematic barriers to collaboration, and technology issues. Focus on the available resources to do. Meaningful collaboration.Tuesday: Unleash innovation for resilience in disaster and risk mitigation

Tired of hurricanes, snow and ice, COVID, and almost every other disaster that affects businesses, homes, and communities in Houston? Meet risk mitigation experts in person and join the virtual panel at 2:00 pm on May 18th. Panelists work on how Greater Houston can become an innovation hub for pre-disaster and risk mitigation across droughts and floods, spills and spills, fires and explosions, health and pandemics, to be included as an entrepreneur and mitigation place Engage a diverse group of people.

This event is free and available online. Register online.

Other Tuesday Online Events Not to Miss:

11:30 am Unravel the mysteries of MedTech & Digital Health Investments Join us to learn from experts what investors are looking for in Digital Health and MedTech. Noon Made in Houston: Building the Digital Future of Houston Houston is on a mission to lead the path of digital transformation. How do governments and businesses need to accelerate the use of technology solutions and services while balancing individual concerns about the adoption of such tools? 5 pm (Hybrid) HTX Sports Tech: Panel and Happy Hour HTX Sports Tech hosts face-to-face and online happy hour discussions between Houston esports and sports industry leaders to discuss the landscape of the esports and sports technology industry. I will. Opportunities to shape the future of the industry through ideas for the role the industry may have influencing Houston’s developing technology ecosystem, and innovative and collaborative efforts. Wednesday: How will innovation create diverse updrafts within the Houston ecosystem?

Houston is building a thriving innovation ecosystem, but given the status quo, innovation itself does not promote diverse economic prosperity. So the question is how Houston will leverage the city’s greatest asset, diversity, to maximize our potential. Panelists will discuss at an online event at 11:00 am on May 19th.

This event is free and available online. Register online.

Other Wednesday Online Events Not to Miss:

11am Big deal with esports Did the esports tournament really sell out the Staples Center? Did the Fortnite World Cup winner really make more than Tiger Woods in the Masters? Is esports really bigger than Major League Baseball? Join us in a discussion of how eports is transforming our competitive entertainment business. 3: 3 pm How 3D Printing Can Transform Houston’s Manufacturing Landscape Join Houston’s 3D Printing Experts to discuss the city’s changing manufacturing landscape, innovation, economic impact, industrial use Sustainability by adopting 3D printing technology. 4:00 pm Rice Business Entrepreneurs Association announces: Throw your wild ideas into the arena’s opening competition Have you identified areas of problem and potential tech-enabled solutions? The American Association of Business Entrepreneurs wants to hear your early-stage barbaric thoughts. Make a 90-second pitch and ask for useful feedback on advisors, team members, and concepts. Please submit your information here.Thursday: Severe lessons from female founders

Do you have a startup idea, have you already launched and are building a startup, or would you like to hear from people who were already there? Join the powerful panel of female startup founders at 9:30 am on May 20th. Listen to panelists sharing their journey, the struggle of entrepreneurs, and what they really need to launch and run a startup.

This event is free and available online. Register online.

Other Thursday Online Events Not to Miss:

The Global Houston Tech Rodeo International Track, born at 11:00 am, features thoughtful discussions with keynotes starting at 11:00 am. 2:00 pm Creating Space (and Technology) for Diversity A diverse panel of space and technology experts talk about these experiences. fields.Friday: $ 50,000 Houston Investment Challenge

The Capital Factory Challenge, which took place on May 21st at Houston Tech Rodeo in partnership with Houston Exponential, features five Houston technology startup finalists evaluated by a panel of successful entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. To do. One goes away with an investment of $ 50,000.

This event is free and available online. Register online.

Other Friday Online Events Not to Miss:

11:00 am FemTech Panel Participate in a virtual discussion with Femtech leaders brought to you by FemTech Focus. 1:00 pm Major Innovation: Promote Climatetech and Clean Energy Startups Join Greentown Labs Houston to see a virtual panel on incubation and support for clean energy startups. Featuring leaders in the regional Climate Tech Innovation Ecosystem and moderated by Julia Nagarizer, Greentown Houston Launch Director, the panel will discuss how to optimally set up a startup for success and scale.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos