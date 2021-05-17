Samsung will announce S-Foldable, Multi-Foldable Smartphone, Rollable Smartphone and more.





Samsung Display rolls up its sleeves as it prepares to unveil its Society for Information Display 2021, multi-foldable phones, rollable devices, and more.

The Korean giant is proud of its innovative power in future exhibitions of the device.

(Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images) New York, NY-August 2: August 2, 2016, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on screen before launch event at Hammerstein Ballroom You will see it in New York City. Smartphones equipped with a stylus will go on sale from August 19th, and pre-orders will start from August 3rd.

S-Foldable: Samsung Multi-Foldable Phone

For foldable smartphones, the Android Authority reported that Samsung is the leader. Rivals with similar variations are still lagging behind or are planning to wrestle with Korean companies in the bendable screen market.

And again, Samsung will be showcasing a new foldable phone. This is the first time I’ve seen S-folding (or Z-folding) in real life.

(Photo: from Samsung Display) S-Foldable, multi-foldable smartphone

Samsung’s foldable display is 7.2 inches in size. The device has the best of both worlds, as it can be folded into a smartphone and unfolded into a tablet.

GizmoChina reports that the new display will be seen on Samsung’s future flagship mobile phones. Therefore, the company applied for the S-Foldable trademark in both the European Union and South Korea in April 2021.

Samsung rollable phone

In addition, Display Week 2021 will show a rollable phone similar to LG’s canceled device and a selfie camera at the bottom of the laptop’s screen, Samsung Display reported on its website.

In addition, LG is spinning its head after announcing a rollable phone that will be released shortly. However, it was canceled with the farewell of the company’s smartphone division.

(Photo: from Samsung Display) Display Week 2021 also shows a Samsung rollable phone similar to LG’s canceled device and a selfie camera at the bottom of the laptop screen.

Therefore, it turns out that it is Samsung that can achieve rollable screens. Well, with the exception of OPPO, it released a similar phone in 2021.

Expect the rolling screen to be similar to LG’s-it also extends from the right side of the phone. In fact, it can give the user more screen view. And it’s fantastic enough to brag.

Read also: New Galaxy Book vs. Apple M1 MacBook: This could be Samsung’s most powerful device.Specifications, release date, etc.

Samsung underscreen camera

And finally, Samsung also announces its commitment to camera technology at the bottom of the screen. But not their smartphones, the technology said is under the laptop! Interestingly, bezelless laptops can use the display technology mentioned above.

Meanwhile, smartphone makers are removing the bezel from the screen to create a more visually seamless device. However, to date, handheld device underdisplay cameras are still in their infancy.

This may also suggest future under-display self-cameras on other Samsung devices.

Related article: Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, A22 4G arrive with 4 color options: Full spec announced

This article is owned by TechTimes

Teejay Boris Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos