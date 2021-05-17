How to remove (and restore) the built-in iOS app





iPhones and iPads come with a number of built-in apps, many of which you probably haven’t used and want to remove. They use very little storage and once deleted they don’t take up extra space, but they can clutter your home screen. Removing these apps frees up some space for other apps.

If you’re running iOS 12 or later on your iPhone, or iPad OS 13 or later on your iPad, you can remove most of the built-in apps. Here’s how to remove (and restore) them:

Which apps can I remove?

The apps that can be dumped are as follows.

activity

Apple books

calculator

calendar

Compass

contact information

FaceTime

File

Home home

iTunes Store

Mail

map

Measure

musics

news

Note

Podcast

reminder

stock

Tip

TV set

video

Voice memo

to see

weather

Apps that can’t be kicked out include the App Store, Cameras, Clocks, Find, Messages, Phones, Photos, Safari, and Settings. You can remove the Watch app only if you unpair your Apple Watch.

Keep in mind that deleting these apps also deletes user data and configuration files. However, cloud-based content created using the app is not permanently deleted.

Removing some of these apps may affect the functionality of other apps. For example, removing the Books, Maps, Music, or Podcasts app will prevent you from using CarPlay effectively. Removing the Music app affects the playback of audio content in the library on some car stereos or stereo receivers. If you remove an app that also exists on your Apple Watch from your iPhone, it will be removed from both devices.

However, even if you remove the related app, some features will still be available. For example, if you delete the Contacts app, your contact information will remain in the Phone app. You can still make and receive FaceTime calls through the Contacts and Phone apps even if you remove the FaceTime app.

Delete the app

Starting with iOS / iPadOS 13, Apple offers several ways to remove apps. Press and hold the icon of the app you want to delete, then[アプリの削除]Select a command. Another option is to place your finger on the icon until all the icons start shaking and tap the icon’s minus button to remove the app.

Then you will be prompted to confirm that you want to remove the app. If you’re running iOS 14 or later, you have two options: remove the app or remove it from the home screen. To completely remove the app from your phone[アプリの削除]Choose.

However, even if you choose to remove the app from the home screen, you can still access it from the app library. If you just need to organize and don’t want to lose access to a particular service,[ホーム画面から削除]Must be selected. On the iPad, removal is the only available option.

If you want to access the app again, keep swiping left until you reach the app library. If you know the category in which the app is organized, tap it and then tap the app. Otherwise, browse for the app by name or search for and access the app at the top of the app library screen.

If you want to stop when the app icon is shaking, tap the home button on your device.For devices without a home button, in the upper right corner[完了]Tap or swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Re-download the app

Now suppose you accidentally delete a built-in app or suddenly use a previously dumped one. Rest assured that reviving these apps is an easy process.

If you deleted an app from your home screen instead of from your iPhone’s app library, go back to your app library and open the category of apps you want to return to your home screen.Press and hold it to command[ホーム画面に追加]Choose. The app then jumps back to the first available location on the home screen.

If you’ve permanently deleted the app and it’s not in your app library, open the App Store (you can’t delete it). Tap the search icon and enter the name of the app you want to restore. Select the name of the app from the search results and tap the cloud icon next to the app you want to take home. The app will then be downloaded to your device. You can then open the app from the App Store or return to the home screen to see the app icon.

