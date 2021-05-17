Google Call History Report data is now available on the Google My Business Mediawire blog





Google My Business has had a call history option since October 2020. However, the data was blank and I could only see the answers to calls made via Google Maps or Google Search and a summary of missed calls. Google has also begun displaying actual caller details, such as the caller’s name, phone number, and call date.

Take a look: On Twitter, John Smith posted a screenshot of this report.

As you can see, you can see the caller’s phone number, the date the call came in, and whether the call was answered or absent. Also,[通話],[コピー],[履歴]You can use the buttons to call back, copy the phone number, and view the call history. The call history shows the number of times you have been contacted. The cumulative number of answered and missing calls in the time frame is displayed at the top.

Why don’t you notice it?

According to Google’s help documentation, this is “currently an feature and is only available to certain corporate groups in the United States.”

How does it work?

According to Google, customer calls are on the business profile[通話]While using the button, in Google My Business[通話]It will be displayed on the tab. This tab shows recent calls, missed calls, and other information. The customer links to you via the transfer number instead of the profile number until the call history is active. When you make the first call, you will hear an automatic voice saying “Make a call”.

Why do we need to worry?

As mentioned earlier in the interview, SMEs have historically done a bad job of answering and listening to missed calls. This may have changed significantly when many companies are suffering from this difficult time. Call history, though a minor aspect, can help small businesses improve their customer experience and secure additional revenue.

Disclaimer: This blog post was contributed by Rudra Kasturi and created in partnership with Bennett University.

