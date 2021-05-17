Emerging Europe will be a media partner for Poland Tech Day, Poland’s largest conference of innovation diaspora scheduled for May 28th





Organized by the PLUGin Foundation, which works for the Polish Innovation Diaspora, the Polish Tech Day conference constitutes a key platform for the relationship between the technology and innovation sectors of Poland and the United Kingdom. The event aims to connect, inspire and empower both start-ups and already established businesses operating within the technology and innovation sectors.

The dynamically changing pandemic situation of Covid-19 around the world is causing even more rapid technological development and increasing its technical use in our daily lives. That’s why in this year’s edition, Polish Tech Day organizers want to dig deeper into this most important topic. They check whether technology can be used not only for profit, but also for greater profit.

The Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit put entrepreneurs in a position to face previously unknown challenges and seek new solutions, said this year’s Polish Tech Day project leader. Kubajanas says.

At the same time, the importance of technology and innovation is constantly increasing. How is the Polish Innovation Diaspora dealing with this new situation? Polish Tech Day aims to connect communities with those who are willing to know them better and to explore ways to turn today’s problems and obstacles into lessons for the future.

The 7th edition of Polish Tech Day delves into the current challenges from different angles. Together with guests such as Vintom’s Szymon Szczepanowski, the Social Impact panel analyzes how to support social projects through technology and innovation. You will also be asked if a social startup can make a profit.

The Green Future design describes how Polish start-ups, investors and politicians can help implement the European Union’s Green Deal goals. Meanwhile, the Panel will work with the British Embassy in Warsaw to explore how tech companies and manufacturers can influence the climate.

The story of the Polish innovation diaspora is also shared. What is an example of a success story? Healthtech and the Pandemic is a panel that focuses on the experience of successful Polish entrepreneurs during a pandemic. What did they need to do so?

Ugly Truth presents an honest story from the startup world. When is it time to let go? How to deal with failure? Help Dobra Polaka representatives and other experienced guests answer these questions.

How is the Polish diaspora involved around the world? Here are the results of the latest report from the Immigration Museum in Gdynia and the PLUGin Foundation on the current state of the Polish innovation diaspora around the world. After that, discussions will be held with representatives of the Diaspora in Germany, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Polish Tech Day does more than just offer attractive panels. It is also one of the most anticipated pitching competitions for starters from Poland and Central and Eastern Europe. During the contest, start-ups will appear in front of both UK and foreign investor and expert judges.

PTD2021 will also host the third edition of the Polish Innovation Ambassador (API) Awards, which recognizes and appreciates those who have made the greatest impact on building international recognition in Poland and Poland’s innovation.

The most prominent partners in the event are Kulczyk Incredibles, Google For Startups, the British Embassy in Poland, the Polish Embassy in London, Wolves Summit and Poland Innovative.

The event will be held online on the Hopin platform, enabling one-on-one networking and simultaneous sessions. Participation in Polish Tech Day is free. Pre-registration is required. For more information, please visit www.polishtechday.com.

About Polish Tech Day

Poland Tech Day is the leading platform for bilateral business relationships between the Polish innovation and technology sector and the rest of the world. Since its first edition in 2015, Polish Tech Day has welcomed more than 150 speakers and 1,500 attendees to help find inspiration, business partners, key employees, or funding for growth. ..

The PLUGin Foundation is an organization that aims to build the largest and largest global network of Polish technology specialists. Our mission is to build a global technology community and harness its potential to further integrate Poland’s technology sector with the global economy.

