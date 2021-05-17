No more size, more speed, and no more touchbars





As the Apple Silicon deployment continues, the MacBook Pro will soon see some major changes. The company may take advantage of new models based on Apple Silicon to introduce new designs, features and improvements. This article tracks the most reliable reports of future MacBook Pros, so visit this page to get the latest and greatest.

2021 MacBook Pro: size, design, color

Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo said in a research note (via MacRumors) that the laptop will be redesigned in 2021. In a previous note (via MacRumors) in May 2020, Kuo stated that Apple is working on a 14-inch MacBook Pro. Basically, the conversion of the high-end 13-inch model, similar to what happened when Apple released the 16-inch MacBook Pro to replace the 15-inch model. When the 14-inch version is announced, it’s unclear if the low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro will remain in the lineup.

Front PageTech’s Jon Prosser reports that Apple will release the MacBook Air or reintroduce MacBook color products and a white bezel similar to the new 24-inch iMac. If Apple uses color in consumer-level products, Apple may stick to high-end space gray and silver options, including the MacBook Pro.

2021 MacBook Pro: Mini LED Display

In March 2020, analyst Ming Chi-Kuo released a note reporting that Apple used mini LEDs in new products, including the 2021 versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. It’s clear that Apple is already working on this technology, as Apple has already launched the first mini LED screen on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Mini LEDs are a display backlighting technology, but they use more LEDs than are currently implemented. This gives you better backlight control, better image contrast, and greater dynamic range. If Apple’s description of the iPad Pro is any sign, the new display “provides realistic detail with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000: 1 … (and) breathtaking 1000 nit full-screen brightness and 1600 nit peak. Provides “brightness”.

2021 MacBook Pro: MagSafe and Port

Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo (via MacRumors) said in a research note that MagSafe will be available on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Introduced to Mac laptops in 2006, MagSafe was a magnetic power adapter connector that could easily be disconnected from your laptop using non-axial forces (pulling from angles other than straight). That implementation meant that if the laptop was connected and the cable tripped or pulled for any reason, the connection would be broken and the laptop would not pop out of the work surface. MagSafe was a separate plug for power only, but disappeared when Apple switched to a USB-C connector in 2016. The USB-C connector supports battery charging, but there is no separate connector.

Apple has reintroduced the MagSafe brand as a magnetic charging system for the iPhone 12 and also announced a new magnetic charging cord for the 24-inch iMac. Perhaps the MagSafe-related technology for Apple’s laptops is in the same flow as the implementation launched in 2006.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C ports. The rumored 14-inch model may also have two ports.

In terms of connection ports, Apple has moved to Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports on its M1 Mac, and there’s no doubt that Apple will continue to do so on its new MacBook Pro. The 13-inch MacBook Pro has two ports on one side, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro has four ports, two on each side. Apple seems likely to stick to its formation with the next MacBook Pro.

Mark Gurman reported that the MacBook Pro will reintroduce the SD card slot. This is a favorite feature for photographers and video photographers who need to transfer media from their digital cameras to their laptops. Apple stopped offering slots in 2016.

2021 MacBook Pro: End of Touch Bar

The touch bar is a polarization feature of high-end MacBook Pro models. Those who hate touchbars are very expressive about it, but those who like it don’t say much (at least it looks like that). In a January 2021 note, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that OLED touchbars would be replaced with function keys. Apple introduced a touch bar in 2016, replacing function keys with a “brilliant Retina-quality multi-touch display,” which was a decisive feature.

The number of days in the touch bar seems to be counted.

2021 MacBook Pro: M Series Processor and Other Specifications

Apple’s 8-core M1 system-on-chip (SoC) debuted last fall with the low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple hasn’t disclosed the SoC update cycle, so it’s unclear if the M1 will be replaced with a new chip in a year or two. If these laptops used Intel processors, Apple updated them almost every year (often longer than 12 months, but not so long).

Apple’s speculation on high-end MacBook Pro models is that Apple will take this opportunity to unveil the next product in the M-series. This could mean a 16-core SoC with 16GB or 32GB of memory. This is twice the M1’s 8-core and 8 / 16GB memory. The graphics processor can also see the core boost.

Apple is rumored to include support for 5G and Face ID on laptops, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that these features are unlikely to be “coming soon.”

2021 MacBook Pro: Price and Release

The Apple Silicon MacBook Pro has been rumored for some time. It was rumored to be available first in late 2020, then in early 2021, and now in late 2021. Due to supply chain issues, it seems likely that the launch will be around the anniversary of the 13-inch M1 from WWDC’s expected debut to the fall. Launch of MacBook Pro.

