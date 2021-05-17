Confitex’s eco-friendly textile technology boasts the highest performance in prestigious international awards.





Previous Plus X winners include Apple, adidas, Audi, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Miele, Nike, Nespresso, Nikon and Weber.

Confitex has not only won these coveted “bests”, but is also recognized for innovation, high quality, ease of use, functionality, ergonomics and ecology in the health and personal care categories, with seven possible seals. We received 6 of them.

Confitex for Men’s reusable incontinence underwear, Just’n Case washable sanitary and pee-proof women’s pants, and reusable breastfeeding pads for breastfeeding mothers online in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand You can get it. For more information, please visit www.confitex.com.

Redesigned leak-proof absorbent textile inside out

Frantisek Riha-Scott, founder and design director of Confitex, said the award is a testament to Confitex’s commitment to creating the most innovative and high-performance textile technology in the leak-free, absorbent apparel industry. ..

“Invented and patented the only fully waterproof fabric for reusable innerwear products, rather than compromising on traditional leak prevention methods using layers of PU plastic, the industry standard for most brands. I got a PU plastic, “he says.

“In addition to the obvious environmental benefits, the absence of PU plastic also has the practical advantage of being able to mold and heat seal the design without distorting the textile and stitch the waterproof layers together without causing leaks. Offers and enables a much wider range of designs Options and excellent leakproof performance. Another advantage for our customers is that they can wash their products in washing machines and tumble dryers, while other brands of PU The plastic layer tends to distort during tumble drying, leading to unwanted leaks.

Reliable absorbent underwear

In 2020, Confitex asked the Global Safety Science Institute UL to test the product’s performance against other major reusable absorbent underwear and breastfeeding pad brands on the market at the time. After comparative testing, it was concluded that Confitex products offer a better combination of absorbency and leak protection than other brands.

Confitex CEO Christine Arden is thrilled that the company’s technology and world-leading products have been validated by the Plus X Awards, but customer satisfaction remains the best benchmark for her success. It states.

“The biggest feedback for us is that one in three women and one in five men suffering from bladder leaks deal with our” normal-looking “fabric leak-proof underwear, oversupply. Daily reviews and emails from customers who are confident in their new mother. A woman who has to deal with milk and heavy menstruation. ”

About PlusX

The annual Plus X Awards recognize the most cutting-edge and most innovative products in terms of quality, design and sustainability. Winners will be selected by top judges of international experts from 25 sectors. For more information, please visit www.plusxaward.de / en.

About Confitex

Confitex is an environmentally friendly textile technology company driven by the desire to transform life and protect the planet. Confitex aims to help people manage their daily leaks and break stigma along the way by combining high-tech absorbent and leak-proof textiles with a stylish design. The company’s goal is a world where no one needs to live for fear of small leaks in life. For more information, please visit www.confitex.com.

Watch Confitex Technology Video-https: //www.youtube.com/watch? v = C-u4kJPNFus YouTube for pee and physiology evidence underwear and nursing

Email us for more information about Confitex, or for images, interviews and product samples. [email protected]

