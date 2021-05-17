Starting May 27th, the Chivalry 2 Open Beta includes new maps and customization options





Chivalry II, a medieval combat title by developer Torn Banner Studios, will be in open beta later this month. This is the first opportunity for people to play the game since the closed beta, which ran for only a week.

However, unlike previous beta versions, this time anyone can participate in the head chopping action. The Chivalry II Open Beta will start on May 27th at 8am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11am (Eastern Standard Time) and June 1st at 8am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11am (Eastern Standard Time). Will be executed. Anyone who wants to participate in medieval action can preload the game from 8am PST / 11am EST on May 26th.

Future beta versions of Chivalry II will be available on all platforms and will include cross-play. On PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, players simply visit the game’s store page and download the open beta. PC players, on the other hand, can only find Chivalry II in the Epic Games Store.

Also, the upcoming open beta of Chivalry II seems to include content you’ve never seen before. In the closed beta of the game, players gained access to multiple medieval combat classes and fought on two deathmatch maps and two goal-based maps, which are usually the stars of the game. However, the third map appeared in the Open Beta Announce Dev Diary of Torn Banner Studios. This map, called “Coxwell,” embodies the classic siege of the town. The attacker encounters a village on the outskirts of the town. There, defenders play as hurriedly armed villagers rather than armored warriors.

Another new goal-based map, The Battle of Darkforest, was also featured in a news post on the Torn Banner website. In it, the Defender ambushes and traps the troops marching to kill the Duke of Fogburnkeep.

Customization options are also included in the open beta of Chivalry II. Players can dress up their warriors with different types of armor, customize their weapons, and change the facial features of their characters. Beyond that, players can also change the character’s personality. You can play as an ego-filled demigod or whispering knife, each with a different personality giving you access to different emotes and lines of voice.

Chivalry II is currently scheduled for release on June 8th in two separate editions. The standard version of the game costs only $ 40, while the special version with some cosmetics costs $ 50.

