iOS 14.6: All rumors heard about release dates and new features





iOS 14 will get some new features in the next release.

James Martin / CNET

Apple’s big iOS 14.5 update came out earlier this month, with the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, the ability to prevent apps from tracking you for advertising purposes, and four different Siri voices to choose from. It has brought many new features such as the ability to do. (The way to download iOS 14 and iPad OS 14 now is:) But that doesn’t prevent us from anticipating Apple’s next operating system update, iOS 14.6.

iOS 14.6 seems to be a much smaller update than 14.5, but it adds some useful new features such as another way to find lost AirTags trackers, fidelity Apple Music support, bug fixes, and more. .. If you can’t wait for the general release, you can download iOS 14.6 as a public beta now. The method is explained below.

Here’s what you know about iOS 14.6 so far: We also collected all the rumors about upcoming iOS 15 updates.

When will iOS 14.6 be released?

iOS 14 was first launched in September, prior to the release of the iPhone 12. New versions of Apple’s mobile operating system typically arrive once a month with new features and bug fixes. However, iOS 14.5 was a bigger update than usual, and it took about three months to arrive.

The latest version of Apple’s operating system, iOS 14.6, is now available in public beta. This means that you can download it, but Apple is still working on it before the final release, so it may contain some bugs. We do not recommend downloading the beta version to your regular device.

Apple hasn’t announced when it will release a new version of iOS, but there are some clues that can be traced. The final version of iOS 14.6 will be released in May, as the public beta will be available on April 23 and will be released almost once a month. In particular, this is likely to be a small update. In addition, Apple will announce iOS 15 at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

You can download iOS 14.6 as a public beta now.

How do I download Patrick Holland / CNET iOS 14.6 Public Beta?

If you want to download iOS 14.6 Public Beta and try out some new features (it’s a good idea to download it on a device you don’t normally use because it may have bugs), you need to sign it first. Towards Apple’s beta software program. To do this, go to beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram and[サインアップ]Click. You must enter your Apple ID and password and accept the terms of use. Tap iOS and click “Register Apple Device” in “Getting Started”. From there you will find more instructions on how to do so.

Once you join the program[設定]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to and when you see iOS 14.6 Public Beta,[ダウンロードしてインストール]Click.

How can I download iOS 14.6 once it is generally available?

Once released, you will be notified that iOS 14.6 is available and will be prompted to download it. Alternatively, you can do the following:

1. Open the Settings app.

2.[一般]Choose.

3.[ソフトウェアアップデート]Tap.

The device connects to Apple’s server and prompts you to download and install the update. Follow the prompts to complete the installation. When the device reboots, iOS 14.6 will run. (See here for complete instructions on preparing your phone and downloading iOS 14.)

Which device does iOS 14.6 work on?

iOS 14.6 is compatible with all the same devices as iOS 14. In general, these include iPhone 6S ($ 250 on Best Buy) to iPhone 12, iPhone SE ($ 85 on the backmarket) and a seventh device. -geniPod Touch ($ 125 in the backmarket). Click here for a complete list of iOS 14 compatible devices.

You can download iOS 14.6 from iPhone 12 to iPhone 6S in this picture.

What new features does Sarah Tew / CNET iOS 14.6 include?

We’re slowly exploring the new features that iOS 14.6 brings. Again, iOS 14.5 was a bigger update with many new features, so this is smaller and may focus more on internal changes. The beta download page says “It contains bug fixes and improvements.”

There are some new features we saw in iOS 14.6 Beta and some rumors about what the new OS will include.

Add contact email address when AirTag is in lost mode

If you purchased one of Apple’s new AirTag tracker devices (how to set up AirTag) and you lose an item that has an AirTag attached, put the tag in lost mode and you’ll be notified at that time. can do. Within the range of the FindMy network. If someone else finds your AirTag, that person can use your iPhone or NFC-enabled device to view your contact number and contact you. The latest version of iOS 14.6 Beta adds the ability to enter contact emails instead of phone numbers.

Better beta tools

The beta version of iOS 14.6 includes tools that allow app developers and public beta testers to upgrade to iOS release candidates without removing the developer or beta profile. Before iOS 14.5 was released, developers had the option of upgrading their devices to iOS 14.5 release candidates or to the beta version of iOS 14.6.[設定]of[ソフトウェアアップデート]Under the menu you can find this option new[利用可能]There is a section.

Apple Music Hi-Fi Support

On May 17, Apple announced in June that it would add support for high-quality, lossless spatial audio to Apple Music through Dolby Atmosat at no additional cost. However, Apple hasn’t specified whether this release will be part of iOS 14.6 or will arrive sooner or later.

High fidelity streaming can help Apple Music compete with Spotify. Spotify announced in February that it would add a high fidelity hierarchy later this year.

We will update this story as more details become available.

For more information, check out how to download iOS 14.5 and some of the best hidden features of iPhone found in iOS 14. Make sure your iPhone and iPad are ready before updating the OS.

