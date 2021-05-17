Ivy Tech Community College Selected as Finalist in 2021 Community College Innovation Challenge





Roni’s Dance Company-Spotlight Dance Booster Shoe Drive *** End May 31, 2021 ***

The Ronis Dance Company has launched the Shoe Drive Fundraiser to raise funds for scholarships. Ronis Dance Company’s Spotlight Dance Boosters is running a shoe drive fundraising from April 1st to May 31st to raise money for dance scholarships. The Ronis Dance Company raises funds based on the total weight of gently worn shoes, used shoes and new shoes. Funds2Orgs issues checks for the shoes it collects. These dollars will benefit future dancers on scholarships. Anyone can help by donating new, gently worn, used shoes at the Ronis Dance Studio at 325 Washington Street in Aurora. 18189 Community United Methodist Church on Possum Ridge Road. Aurora Gilman Home Center 2nd 31 12nd St. Aurora The Forge Bar & Grill at 7211 Hyland Rd. Saint Leon Amaxwell Coffee House, 103 St. George, St. Batesville, Indiana Thank you for your support. All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (SME) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-enterprise to help establish, maintain and grow SMEs in developing countries with limited economic opportunities and employment. Shoe Drive The sales of shoes collected through fund-raising activities are used for family meals, clothes, and housing. An up-and-coming entrepreneur in Haiti even had enough income to send his son to law school. Alyssa, President of SDB, said: “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets that they want to donate to us. By doing so, we wanted to start a scholarship a few years ago. Collect money for the program, and we have the opportunity to help families in developing countries who need financial opportunities. Benefits for everyone. Gently worn and used on the RDC Shoe Drive using Funds2Org Donating new shoes gives the shoes a second chance to change the lives of those around them. About Ronis Dance Company and Spotlight Dance Boosters RDC is a group of competitive dancers in Ronis Dance. They spend hours and hours in the studio perfecting techniques, skills, styles, stamina, teamwork, ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, acro, musical theater, improvisation, etc. Many dance styles performed in front of the jury in multiple dance competitions throughout the year. Achievements, inspiration, creativity, flying ndships, teamwork, positivity, strength, and athletic and mental abilities are all these. Learned and earned through this form of art that girls love. SDB is a non-profit organization founded, operated and organized for the Ronis Dance Company by dancer parents to support the efforts of the team. Raises and donates funds to help improve teams and performance. We look for opportunities for dancers to perform locally in nearby communities, increase community participation and self-esteem. We provide opportunities for volunteers to enhance.

May 17 Roni’s Dance Company

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos