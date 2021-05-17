Android 12: Release date, new features, and everything else we know right now





Google will announce the final version of Android 12 at the Google I / O Developer Conference.

Juan Garzon / CNET

Android users have been waiting for the latest version of the operating system, Android 12, since Google announced it in February. At Google’s annual developer conference, Google I / O, starting Tuesday, you’ll get a better look at the final version of Android 12 and know when it will arrive.

Everything we’ve learned about Android 12 is based on the features we’ve seen in the developer beta and some rumors that have arisen. (If you’re an Apple user, this is all the rumors about upcoming iOS 15 updates.)

When will Android 12 be released?

Google hasn’t announced when Android 12 will generally be released, but it usually releases the final version of a major Android update around August or September. Android 11 arrived on September 8, 2020, and Android 10 was launched on September 3, 2019. As always, Android users can download it for free.

Can I download Android 12 Beta now?

Android 12 is currently available for download in developer beta. However, as the name implies, this version is for developers only. Most beta versions are buggy and can harm your device. If you still want to try the developer beta, we strongly recommend downloading it to your tester device instead of your main phone. (How to download Android 12 Developer Beta:)

Generally, Google will release the latest Android version in public beta in May. This is around Google I / O starting next Tuesday. If you want to try it early, this is the best bet. Public beta usually has fewer bugs and issues, but we recommend downloading it to your tester device.

Google will be hosting I / O meetings for virtually the second year in a row, rather than the usual setting at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

How can I download James Martin / CNET Android 12 if it is generally available?

As with major Android updates, when and how to get the update depends on the manufacturer of the device, such as Google, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi. However, usually when the update is published,[システム]>[詳細設定]>[システム更新]>[更新の確認]Go to.

Which devices are compatible with Android 12?

With so many Android smartphones available, it’s difficult to list everything that supports an update to Android 12. However, in general, you can expect Google Pixel 3 and above to be compatible with Android 12 along with Samsung’s new smartphones. , Huawei, LG, Nokia, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo and other manufacturers. The website GetDroidTips has collected an extensive list of devices that are expected to be compatible with Android 12.

Android 12 can be downloaded after Google Pixel 3A.

What’s new in Stephen Shankland / CNET Android 12?

Android 12 is a major OS update with many new features. Here are some rumors I’ve heard about some of what I’ve seen in developer beta and what can be included.

App privacy features

In Android 12, Google has added some new privacy features to the app for greater transparency and control, according to a blog post by Android Developers. One update provides more information on how to use cookies between sites. The other changes the way the app exports information. This will prevent your app from accidentally exporting activities, services, and receivers.

However, keep in mind that these policies are less stringent than Apple’s recent iOS 14 software release policies. This requires an app’s “nutrition label” that informs the user of the personal data that the app is collecting, or permission for the developer to collect the data and track it throughout the app or website.

Currently playing: Watch this: First look of Android 12

6:27

Redesigned notification

Google has redesigned notifications to make them more modern and functional. Tap a notification to go directly to the app or action you want to perform, instead of initiating that action via an intermediary service. According to the developer’s blog post, this should make everything run faster.

As the tech site XDA Developers points out, Android 12 also has a new button that allows you to snooze non-essential notifications and select the duration. You can also turn on adaptive notification rankings so that Android can reposition notifications based on how different apps work and reset the rankings if you don’t like them.

Double tap option

Another new feature is that you can tap the back of your Android smartphone a set number of times to trigger the selected action. When enabled in the settings below Gestures, you’ll see a list of actions you can set, such as taking screenshots, playing and pausing media, and launching the Google Assistant.

One-handed mode

Android 12 seems to include some design changes that make it easier to operate your Android smartphone with one hand and thumb. XDA Developers has noticed that the updated configuration UI moves the search bar to the bottom of the display for easy access with one hand. We also revealed a new feature called “Silky Home” that makes the entire interface more suitable for one-handed use.

New features in Android 12 make it easy to use your smartphone with one hand.

Juan Garzon / CNET Face-based auto-rotation

Today you can turn your phone portrait or landscape and the screen will be adjusted with you. According to 9to5Google, Android 12 seems to be able to select automatic rotation based on head orientation on Pixel smartphones. For example, when lying down.

Recycle Bin and Recycle Bin Management

According to XDA Developers, Android has a hidden trash / trash can feature, which Google may manage on Android 12. It seems that you can check how much storage space the items in the trash can occupy and put away the trash if necessary.

