Google Maps: 6 buried features you have to try

Travel by car is expected to recover this summer. AAA predicts that travel will increase by 60% compared to last year by Memorial Day weekend. That said, the Google Maps app has some tricks to help you navigate your busy travel season.

If you’ve never used Google Maps, you’ve chosen a good time to get started. Not only can it ensure that you arrive at your destination on time, but it can also help prevent you from getting lost along the way. The Google Maps app with itshidden function also acts as a co-pilot, moving from point A to point B with little frustration.

Here’s how to find these features and some other tips. This article is updated regularly.

Live View lets you see your destination without taking your eyes off your phone

If you park your car 5 blocks away from your destination, it can be difficult to follow the small blue dots to determine your destination. With Google’s Live View tool, you can pinpoint your destination by pressing and holding the screen of your mobile phone.

This feature helps you use the camera to scan the surrounding buildings and place large arrows on the display to find the exact location you need. The usage is as follows.

1. Enter your destination in the Google Maps app and[ルート案内]Tap.

2. Select the walking icon at the top of the map screen.

3. At the bottom of the screen[ライブビュー]Tap the button. Next to the start button.

4. Point the camera at a building or street sign (note that you need to allow the app access to the camera). As you start walking towards your destination, a large arrow and street name will appear on the screen to guide you.

Use Google Maps offline when traffic lights are weak

It won’t fail. When you need the most directions, your phone loses the signal at the most inappropriate times. Fortunately, Google Maps allows you to download routes in advance so you don’t have to worry about getting lost.

1. In the Google Maps app, enter your destination.

2. Tap the location name or address at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap the 3-dot menu in the upper right corner.

4. Tap the offline map to download.

5. Tap Download. A map of the selected area will be available offline.

You can use Google Maps offline, so your route won’t change when there’s no signal.

Angela Lang / CNET Google Maps Hide your location in secret mode

If you use the features for Android and iPhone users, you will not be able to recognize them while using Google Maps. This means that you can hide your location from other map users, not just the location you searched for. So, if you’re trying to surprise someone special with a flashy necklace, this is what you have to do.

Open the Google Maps app and tap the profile icon in the upper right corner to[シークレットモードをオンにする]Choose.When you’re ready to turn off the setting, follow the same steps[シークレットモードをオフにする]Choose.

Are you planning some stops along the way?Add them to your trip

According to Google, if the trip takes 7 hours, but it ends up in 8 hours, it may be because you didn’t include multiple stops along the way. Google Maps allows you to add stops so you can get more accurate destination times.

1. In the Google Maps app, enter your first destination, such as a gas station or coffee shop.

2.[方向]Tap.

3. Tap the 3-dot menu in the upper right corner.

Four.[停止の追加]Tap. Add the expected number of stops.

5. When you have finished adding stops[完了]Press. Now you can get a more accurate ETA when planning your trip.

Instead of driving until you find a place to park, you can easily find a place to park

Knowing where you can and cannot park your car is essential, especially if you are late for work or driving in a strange location. Instead of driving a car and expecting to eventually find a parking lot, use Google Maps to point you in the right direction.

1. In the Google Maps app, enter where you need to park.

2.[方向]Tap.

3. A P icon will appear next to the estimated time it will take to reach that location. Tap P (for parking). If P is red, it means that parking is restricted.Blue means it’s easy or reasonably difficult to find a parking lot

4.TapFind parking lot.

5. A list of parking lots will be displayed. Select one of the options and[駐車場の追加]Tap. The parking lot has been added as the first stop on the route, allowing you to move on to your next destination.

Playing now: Look at this: Google: How it got so big

9:34

Check out Street View of the places you are visiting

Photos can be fooled, so check Google Maps first before booking a good looking hotel.

1. Use the Google Maps app to search for places such as hotels you are considering staying at.

2. In the lower left corner is a small box with a picture of the building. This is a street view of the area, so tap it to see what it looks like.

3. You can zoom in and out to check out the area by swiping your finger on the screen.

Want more hints? Here’s the new Google Maps trick. In addition, check out these 5 handy Google Maps tricks you didn’t know about today and how to use Google Maps commuting tools.

