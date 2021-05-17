Apple Music launches spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless audio in June at no additional cost





Apple today announced that Apple Music will get support for spatial audio from Dolby Atmos starting in June at no additional cost.

At launch, Apple Music subscribers will have access to thousands of Spatial Audio songs by artists such as J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves and The Weeknd. According to Apple, this feature “provides an innovative and immersive audio experience that allows artists to mix music, allowing sound to come from everywhere and from above.”

Apple Music subscribers can also listen to over 75 million songs on lossless audio at no additional cost.

Apple Music will also make a catalog of over 75 million songs available for lossless audio. Apple uses ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) to hold all the bits of the original audio file. This means that Apple Music subscribers can hear exactly what the artist created in the studio.

According to Apple, Lossless Audio will have 20 million songs available at launch and 75 million songs available by the end of the year.

According to Apple, the standard lossless layer of Apple Music starts with “CD quality”, 16 bits at 44.1 kHz and 24 bits at 48 kHz. Apple Music also offers high resolution lossless up to 24-bit at 192kHz.

By default, Apple Music automatically plays Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with H1 or W1 chips, and the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac built-in speakers.

According to Apple, Apple Music will always get new Dolby Atmos tracks and offer a selection of Dolby Atmos playlists. Dolby Atmos albums have badges on their detail pages for easy identification.

Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio will be available on iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, and tvOS 14.6 and later.

