Magisk developers leave Apple to join the Android security team Google





Few developers on the XDA forum are as famous as John Wu, the creator of Magisk. Under his alias topjohnwu, the developers have spent years developing open source root injection tools, superuser management apps, and systemless mods frameworks. In mid-2019, he joined Apple as an intern, working for the company’s Siri Core Platform team, and then hired full-time to work for the machine translation team in early 2020. Today, John Woo is making a big difference in his career. He left Apple and joined Google. Google is the company that develops the very operating system that helped millions of people achieve root access.

John Wu said he is part of Google’s Android platform security team, which is responsible for protecting the Android OS from vulnerabilities. Every month, Google publishes an Android Security Bulletin that identifies all vulnerabilities in the Android framework, the Android Linux kernel fork, and all closed source vendor components discovered and patched by Google and its partners. When Google develops a new version of Android, the company strives to prevent new vulnerabilities from being introduced and to adhere to secure development practices. The Android OS is used on more than 2.5 billion devices worldwide, so Google needs to focus on increasing security throughout its team.

Given his background, John’s participation in Google seems like a natural advance in his career. Magisk development and maintenance requires a deep understanding of many aspects related to Android security, including the boot process, validated boot, and SafetyNet. There are potential conflicts of interest in continuing to work on projects that can make Android phones less secure. We’re also working on improving the overall security of the OS, but John says he’s been given a green light to continue working on existing projects (such as Magisk). Since Magisk is open source, anyone can contribute technically, but project complexity can be eliminated by anyone without a deep technical understanding of Android and Linux.

I was surprised to hear that John joined Apple in 2019, but I wasn’t surprised to hear that he got a job at Google. We’re surprised (and of course overjoyed) to hear that he was allowed to contribute to Magisk while working at Google. If you want to know more about Magisk’s history, I recommend reading this Reddit post by John Wu himself.

I’m given the flexibility to keep working on existing projects, so I expect it to remain pretty much the same as in the community 😀

John Woo (@topjohnwu) May 17, 2021

