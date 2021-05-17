Innovate our way to get out of the climate crisis and dying attempts





Our Climate: A series of explorations of the world of fear and promise.

Generate electricity in the Mojave Desert.

Climate science and political realism are two bitter tastes that taste miserable together.

The best ecological scenario today was a horror story just 30 years ago. In 1993, Bill Clinton declared that global warming posed such a serious threat to civilization. The United States needs to raise its greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2000. Meanwhile, humanity has burned more carbon since the advent of agriculture. Now, a historically unprecedented global economic transformation freezes warming with just two degrees of temperature rise, turning a once-in-a-century storm into an annual event, drowning the entire island nation, and during the summer. Is an uninhabitable Middle East (at least for those whose lifestyle includes walking outdoors without dying from heat stroke). This passes the 2021 Utopian Vision. Assuming we remain optimistic and all signatories of the Paris Agreement achieve their current promised decarbonization goals, warming will reach 2.4 degrees by the end of the century.

The reality of our ecological plight leads to the denial of our political plight. Simply put, it is difficult to reconcile the magnitude of the climate crisis with the limits of modern American politics. Delusions rush in and fill the gap. Among these are the illusions of national autonomy. The idea that the United States can save or destroy the planet, depending on the exact timeline of domestic decarbonization. Rapid energy shifts in the United States are a crucial cause, especially as they can drive similar changes abroad. But the battle for sustainable planets will win or lose in developing countries. American consumption has played a central role in the history of the climate crisis, which lies around the future of the planet. Over the next century, US consumption is expected to account for only 5 percent of the world’s total.

There is also a delusion of the feasibility of degrowth. The fact that there is no plausible path to global economic expansion without climate-induced death and migration has led some environmentalists to claim global stagnation. However, the project has no public support and no reason to believe it is in the near future. It will freeze the status quo economy amber and blame almost half of humanity for permanent poverty. Dividing existing GDP into perfectly even slices, everyone on the planet lives for about $ 5,500 a year. U.S. voters may express general concerns about climate in the survey, but are willing to accept reasonably high gas prices to address the problem, not to mention the complete collapse of living standards. is. Meanwhile, Chinese and Indian leaders who have tried to curb income growth in the name of sustainability will be expelled in a short period of time. It is thought that developed countries can be fundamentally reorganized in such a way that living standards will rise even if GDP declines. Americans may find it happier and safer in an ultra-low-carbon sharing economy where private car ownership is severely restricted and housing, medical care, and countless low-carbon leisure activities are social rights. It is nothing but absolute dictatorship. It can affect such conversions at the required speed. And the ghosts of eco-Bolshevism do not haunt the Global North. Mankind is trying to find a way to get rich in a sustainable way.

Therefore, the gap between what is ecologically needed and what is politically possible can only be bridged by technological advances. And in that respect, the United States actually has the resources to make a decisive contribution to global decarbonization and the political will to utilize those resources. Unfortunately, due to some combination of financial superstition and misguided priorities, the Biden administration has proposed that investment in green innovation is still inadequate. A much higher-funded US employment plan for Green R & D is an imminent victory and environmentally essential. Climate change hawks in the United States should make ensuring such legislation a top priority.

If the government has no choice but to increase current income growth or mitigate future temperature rises, it will choose the former. Get Kobe beef raised in cheap laboratories before the US Senate taxes meat. Get a green hydrogen-powered steel plant before you get the anarchy of China’s characteristics.

The question is whether we can successfully get such a breakthrough before it’s too late.

Techno optimism comes with danger. But the progress we have made towards decarbonization has been driven primarily by technological innovation. When India cancels its plan to build a new 14 gigawatt coal-fired power plant in 2019, it does not respect international pressure or domestic environmental movements, but respects the cost competitiveness of solar energy. I did. The same story applies to developing countries in Asia. The number of new coal-fired power plants planned to be built in the region has decreased by 80%, thanks to a one-ninth reduction in the cost of solar power over the last decade. Meanwhile, the road to the electric vehicle revolution has been cleared by the collapse of lithium battery costs, and the challenge of powering cities with solar energy on cloudy days is due to a 70% drop in the price of practical batteries. It was relaxed. Wind power is 40% cheaper. Our species remain dead in solidarity and autonomy. But we have the real knack for building cool shit.

Technological advances over the last decade have not been sufficient to supplement warm climate policies. However, real techno-utopianism has never been tried. As of 2019, global spending on clean energy R & D is $ 22 billion annually, equivalent to 3 percent of the Pentagon’s annual budget. Increasing spending on such research while promoting cost savings by rolling out existing technologies should be two priorities for US climate policy.

Workers at an energy storage facility in California. Energy storage is an important element of a more environmentally friendly power grid.

The United States has more financial and financial research universities than any other country on the planet. And for all the pathologies of our politics, public investment in green technology raises far weaker opposition than many less essential climate policies. In fact, at the end of last year, the Republican Party’s control of the Senate and Donald Trump at the White House increased US funding for research and development of zero-emission technology by $ 35 billion. The United States does not have enough sovereignty over humans to save the planet by reducing domestic emissions. But we may have the resources and political economy needed to help developing countries save us all.

While renewable energy advances have exceeded optimistic expectations, the technological obstacles to global decarbonization remain immeasurable. According to the International Energy Agency, the most optimistic scenario is to scale up existing cost-competitive technologies to gain about 16% of the emission reductions needed to achieve net zero by 2050. can do. If you lower the price of the technology we already have, you will get an additional 39% profit. The rest must come from a technology that has not yet been fully developed. It requires electrified cement, hydrogen-powered steel mills, and evaporative cooling. Utility-scale energy storage, electric planes, and ultra-high voltage power lines are needed. And don’t forget not to throw a little of our collective wealth in Mary of Hail, which changes games like fusion.

Meanwhile, the United States needs to focus its (politically) limited resources for domestic decarbonization on projects that are most likely to accelerate cost reductions for technologies essential to low-carbon industrialization. The crash in solar PV prices over the last decade has not come from the power of a fair market. Public grants have enabled the expansion of solar power, which has enabled hands-on learning, which has allowed significant price cuts. With sufficient investment, the United States should be able to achieve similar cost savings with batteries and electric vehicles.

The possibilities of green energy are endless.

Joe Biden’s Green Agenda will bring great progress in all of these aspects. But it is also flawed in a way that is clearly not due to political need. From a climate realist’s point of view, there are two major failures in US employment planning. Overall climate spending is modest and backloaded, and the proportion of R & D spending is too small.

Biden’s report highlights that the number in the headline is $ 2.25 trillion (roughly defined) in total infrastructure spending and $ 650 billion in funding for the green energy transition. Tend to do. However, this spending is split over eight years. This is a policy design that makes some sense from a demand management perspective, but it makes little sense from a decarbonization perspective. As a political issue, the dollar value of spending proposed by Bidens is more pronounced than the pace of spending. Joe Manchins’ desire for tax increases and deficit spending can impose strict limits on the size of infrastructure packages. However, regardless of whether the planned climate fund is allocated in two or ten years, the amount of debt and new income required to pass it remains the same. In contrast, the more green investment is pushed forward by legislation, the more decarbonization per dollar will be promoted. When a new fossil fuel infrastructure is built, decades of dirty emissions are trapped by sunk costs. If solar power took a little longer to reach cost competitiveness, there would be more new coal-fired power plants in the world today. Therefore, the White House should strive to withdraw money at least faster, even if total climate spending is fixed by the irrationality and myopia of moderate democratic senators. The threat of moderate short-term inflation is inferior to the threat of ecological disasters.

The second major flaw in the Bidens package is the lack of investment in R & D. In essence, the innovation part of infrastructure planning is powerful. These include funding new green technology incubators, utility-scale energy storage, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, advanced nuclear, rare earth element separation, and floating offshore wind. However, the plan spends only $ 35 billion on these initiatives, which is equivalent to 5 percent of the total climate change bill. This cannot be blamed for political emergencies. As mentioned above, funding green innovation is one of the few climate policies that has gained true bipartisan support. If Biden diverts some money to keep R & D allowances tight, it is unlikely that a medium-sized Democrat will revolt.

Past industrial practices and current political lethargy have blamed us for an ecologically dangerous future. But within the constraints of our historic moment, there remains room for operation. The next decade of industrial development will determine whether warming is devastating or completely devastating. If American climate change hawks can leverage their resources to drive a global green transition, the 2100 will be kinder than it looks.

