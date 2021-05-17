SpaceX connects Starlink satellite to Google Cloud system





New features will be available in the second half of 2021.

Under the new partnership, SpaceX Elon Musks’ private American aerospace company will begin deploying Starlink ground stations within the properties of the Google Clouds data center. The company says it will enable secure, reliable, low-latency delivery of data from over 1,500 Starlink satellites.

According to Business Insider, the table weighs about 500 pounds, and each Starlink satellite sends information over space, moving 47% faster than fiber optic cables. By hovering lower than the current satellite, the Starlink satellite also promises to improve latency over current satellite Internet services, which use large spacecraft orbiting 22,236 miles above Earth.

SpaceX President and CEO Gwynne Shotwell said Starlinks’ fast, low-latency broadband combined with Google’s infrastructure and capabilities will provide global organizations with the secure and fast connectivity that modern organizations expect. I am. We are proud to work with Google to provide this access to businesses, public sector organizations, and many other groups operating around the world.

Google Clouds’ high-capacity private network supports the delivery of Starlinks Global Satellite Internet Services, connecting businesses and consumers to the cloud and the Internet, enabling critical enterprise applications to be delivered virtually anywhere. In addition, the low-Earth orbit satellite Starlinks Constellation provides businesses with a path to quickly and securely distribute data and applications to teams around the world. These new features will be available in the second half of 2021.

Urs Hlzle, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure at Google Cloud, said applications and services running in the cloud can transform organizations in both highly networked and remote environments. We’re excited to partner with SpaceX to give organizations with a decentralized footprint seamless, secure, and quick access to the critical applications and services they need to keep their teams up and running.

