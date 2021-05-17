How the federal government stimulates innovation





How governments build technology talent

Governments play an important role at the top of the innovation funnel, as early efforts involving talent development and information sharing tend to be less profitable. New technologies can emerge and disrupt the market, but the R & D phase requires spending on breakthroughs that may not be successful. Governments can help build a broader foundation for innovation by strengthening financial support for universities, including by increasing access to public funds in the technology sector. You can create a larger talent pool by expanding the availability of grants to support graduate student participation and expanding to community colleges for research support personnel.

Innovations inspired by quantum computing and machine learning also require a broader set of technical skills. The National Institute of Standards and Technology is helping the Quantum Economic Development Consortium support it.

Coding ability is becoming a fundamental requirement for all industries, and that requirement is changing the way we think about technical skills. I teach a graduate course in secure programming at the Catholic University of America. Learning how to program a quantum computer was a sight to behold for students. We need people who are familiar with a variety of new technology areas and who can apply their skills to emerging technology disciplines.

It is important to increase the number and diversity of Americans engaged in innovation between the need to develop a broader skill set and the need for generally more technical talent.

The Competitiveness Council recommends investments aimed at achieving a 10-fold increase in minority and gender diversity in the technology sector. To invest a large enough net, these investments should include programs for middle school to graduate students. Middle school programs are needed to attract students to technical STEM-related fields.

Government efforts can increase sustainability

Global consumer demand for sustainable products offers innovative technological opportunities to improve efficiency. For example, the fact that recycling has become unprofitable has created the potential for new materials to replace plastics that are widely used throughout the packaging supply chain. Workforce diversity can play a role here by incorporating the younger generation’s passion for sustainability into the innovation pipeline.

Governments at all levels, from local to state to federal, can drive sustainable innovation by incorporating sustainability requirements into their request for proposals. Incorporating standard requirements into government contracts provides incentives for vendors and the importance of sustainable technology for partnering with government agencies.

The economic benefits of industry-leading sustainability can be enormous. Automakers are already seeing this trend unfolding. They can redesign the car to use lighter parts. This may mean that cheaper materials can be used in the manufacturing process. Consumers want cars with longer mileage, so they can often sell their cars at higher prices, further improving their profitability.

In the field of computers, we are looking at much cheaper recyclable packages. Recycled plastic is already used for parts such as cases. Energy efficiency may be the most influential thing we do for today’s environment. All these efforts save money. The financial incentive to do the right thing is very strong.

If you take the problem seriously and be creative, you often find ways to improve your product and make it more profitable. Government incentives to design sustainability for products can help initiate these innovations.

Important Steps Needed to Enhance Supply Chain Security

A secure supply chain is a key component of US innovation, national security and economic growth. As technology becomes more complex, so does its supply chain.

Consider the United States Joint Strike Fighter Program. This program contains semiconductor components that can change hands 15 times before installation. Lack of insight into every point in the supply chain can pose a real risk to the final product, in this case national security.

The coronavirus pandemic demonstrates the need for a strong, flexible and responsive supply chain that can support the production of technical products under adverse circumstances. In some cases, this process means rebuilding our domestic supply chain for medical and food production, and for critical supplies that ensure national security.

Government-led efforts in this area can also help companies build more resilient supply chains and give their suppliers more flexibility. As long as domestic manufacturers can manufacture similar components for non-governmental sales channels, the benefits of these supply chains can span multiple industries.

Developing technological talent, encouraging sustainable innovation, and improving supply chain resilience all bring direct benefits to the federal government and its citizens. Strong investment in technology innovation in the pre-competition phase could also improve the ability of US companies to compete on a global scale.

With intensifying global competition across industries and many pressing challenges, the ability to innovate efficiently and effectively is critical when it comes to navigating our collective future.

